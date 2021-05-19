'I can't see any reason in the world why we've changed this, it's mad stuff' - Cummins on hurling's advantage problem

Referee Johnny Murphy blows for a free which angers Cork manager Kieran Kingston during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 match between Tipperary and Cork at Semple Stadium. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Limerick boss John Kiely’s apology to Galway yesterday after his “simulation” comments was a prime example of a man being big enough to admit he was wrong.

“The bottom line is that what I thought I had seen was absolutely not the case,” Kiely told the Irish Examiner.

“I wish to wholeheartedly retract those comments with regard to Galway and to apologise for them. It’s important that I set the record straight now that I’m certain that what I saw was not what I believed I had seen.”

His words left no room for doubt as to his sincerity but while the apology may have diffused what was building into a nasty argument, the underlying cause of his frustration remains in place with no easy escape from the mess that the Congress approved change to the advantage rule has caused.

Tipperary great and Throw-In panelist Brendan Cummins may have been working on eir Sport’s Tipperary v Cork coverage rather than Galway’s win over the Shannonsiders the next day but, with no games escaping the impact of the change, it was already a major talking point on the show. And he’s still struggling to understand how the GAA has found itself in this situation.

“I think a question I'd like to really have answered and I think it needs to come out sooner rather than later is why was the change made?” Cummins asked on the Independent.ie GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“The other night in the break before the Tipperary and Cork game we showed two clips that were shown as a reason for bringing in the new rule. And it really came down to... you can pick any refereeing decision or any decision I made in goals and say that was a poor decision. That's sport right?

“But the two examples that we saw the other night, I actually called the free different to where the free was in the Limerick example, and the referee had an advantage. So why not give the advantage. Give for five seconds and then call it back?

“And I think we'd all be happy that that would be the case. And that was the way it was.”

If ever there was an example of change for change’s sake, this would appear to fit the bill to a tee. Whether it was down to the fact that last year’s Congress was held virtually due to the pandemic restrictions or that there were no pre-season tournaments to trial the change, the lack of debate around it seems baffling now it’s in action.

Like many, Cummins has sympathy for the officials being forced to impose what are now the official rules of the game.

Given that, unless a ‘GAA loophole’ is found (with the emergency Congress powers introduced to deal with the pandemic now being mooted), the next opportunity to reverse things is after this year’s Championship, Cummins would like to see some responsibility taken for the decision.

But like many again, the five-time All-Star isn’t holding his breath.

“I don't want to stick it on referees either to be fair to him because they're in a stickier spot now but who in the name of God decided that the game needed this to happen? And what basis did they make it on?" he added.

“The videos I saw the other day as the reason why didn't give a strong enough case to cause this uproar.

“My hope is that the GAA will come out and say 'look lads, this is why' and give us a little Powerpoint presentation as to what the thinking was behind it, why it passed Congress, and then we might be able to see.

“But I don't see it happening because I can't see any reason in the world why we've changed this, it's mad stuff.”