'I can't even explain how good Conor McKenna played on Sunday. He was involved in everything'

If one thing has become clear from the last two weekend’s of Allianz League action, it’s exactly why Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has always been so keen to see Conor McKenna return to the fold.

The loss of the player to Australian Rules side Essendon Bombers in 2014 was something Harte had tried to avoid after the promotion of the 2013 All-Ireland minor runner-up into his senior panel earlier that year. But the lure of professional sport proved too strong at the time and McKenna would go on to make 79 AFL appearances in his time away.

However, the rumours of a return never went away with talk of a potential wildcard comeback for the 2018 All-Ireland final against Dublin generating plenty of column inches in the press on the week of the game.

Of course, those rumours never came to pass and it’s taken until now for McKenna to be welcomed back after ending his six-year stint in February following bouts of homesickness and what he termed "harsh and negative" coverage in the Melbourne media after controversy over a Covid-19 test.

In contrast, there’s been nothing but positive press since Tyrone’s prodigal son finally made his senior bow last week, with Dublin legend Ciaran Whelan unable to hide his admiration on Monday’s episode of The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast.

"Tyrone were excellent. They played with a higher line and they moved the ball very very quickly. Young Canavan, he's only going to get better," Whelan said.

"But Conor McKenna, I can't even explain how good he played on Sunday. This guy has just hit the ground running after coming back from Australia.

"I've never seen anything like it, he was involved in everything. He was excellent "

A hugely impressive 1-2 on his debut against Donegal was some start but that was bettered again by the 2-2 he bagged to send Mayo down to Division 2 last Sunday.

It’s undoubtedly provided Harte with a timely pre-Championship boost considering the long-term absence of last season’s top-scorer Cathal McShane.

But it’s not just McKenna’s scoring that has been turning heads. His link-up play with the aforementioned Darragh Canavan, among others, has been exceptional and Whelan believes it’s his variety that marks him out as one to watch when Tyrone face off in their do-or-die Ulster clash against Donegal this weekend.

"He's so powerful, so strong. He has two feet. He's a very quick passer of the ball and he can score,” Whelan enthused.

"It's amazing stuff for somebody that's been out of the game. He's given Tyrone massive options, whether it's the middle, centre forward or full forward."

Online Editors