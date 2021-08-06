Waterford manager Liam Cahill speaks to his players during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final win over Tipperary. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

It’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final weekend and the games have been coming and going thick and fast since the first sliotar was thrown in just six weeks ago.

That’s certainly the case for those sides who have come through the qualifier route with Cork and Waterford facing into their third and fourth consecutive weekends of action while provincial winners Kilkenny and Limerick have been resting up since the 17th and 18th of July respectively.

The quick turnaround has led to questions of whether both sides might eventually run out of steam but so far the opposite seems to be the case with Liam Cahill’s men in particular turning things around in spectacular fashion since nearly suffering a shock defeat to Laois.

The subsequent weeks have seen both Galway and Tipperary defeated in fine style and while Deise legend John Mullane admits such a punishing schedule would have taken its toll in his playing days, he doesn’t see it being a factor this summer.

“This three/four weeks in a row, maybe ten years ago back in our time I would have said ‘Jaysus!’, Mullane said, speaking on The Throw-In podcast.

“But you look at the Cork and the Waterford teams, the age profile is with them. If these were two teams that were pushing on in age, I would say maybe the three/four weeks in a row is going to catch up with them.

“But I'm not convinced (by the doubts), I actually think it's going to play into Waterford and Cork's hands.”

With the 2017 and 2019 champions already accounted for, it’s a big ask of the Suirsiders to dispose of the 2018 and 2020 winners with Limerick clear favourites, priced at 2-7 in the bookies, having won the clash of the two in last season’s decider.

There’s also the question of whether the current holders are the type of team that can be got at by the running game that the two qualifiers have been playing, their own Jekyll and Hyde Munster final marked by a lethargic first half followed with a third-quarter of ferocious pace and power to recover a 10-point half-time deficit and blow Tipperary away.

So it may be Sunday’s clash of Cork and Leinster champions Kilkenny where an upset is more likely, although with the Cats even money and the Rebels 11/10, perhaps calling a Cork win an upset would be a stretch.

Either way, Mullane is full of praise for the position the two Munster qualifiers have got themselves into since their provincial exits.

“Look at the condition that an awful lot of these guys are in, it's just incredible,” finished the Irish Independent columnist.

“To get into that condition to play that and to perfect that running game that Cork and Waterford, what are they doing in training?

“So I don't see the three or four weeks being a problem. I think the condition these lads are in, they'll more than manage it.”