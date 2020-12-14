'Hopefully, the JP McManus' of Waterford will row in' - John Mullane calls for three-year plan for Cahill and Bevans

Limerick manager John Kieley can rightfully bask in well-deserved credit today after delivering a second All-Ireland in three years to Shannonside in relentless style yesterday.

But of course, in a team game success is never delivered alone. In Limerick’s case, a picture doing the rounds on WhatsApp detailing the backroom team gained a bit of traction on Sunday night due to the sheer volume of names on it, with 20 people from coaches to psychologists to statistical analysts and everything in between all part of the win.

The investment made into the county by Treaty native JP McManus to help fund such a set-up is no secret but for Waterford legend John Mullane, it was the first name underneath Kiely’s that deserved special praise.

“There was a picture going around last night of their backroom team and I think there must have been about 20 in it,” Mullane told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“You're saying 'My God, where are all these people coming from?' But it's easy to do that when you have the financial backing of JP McManus to go and implement a backroom team of the quality

“Limerick have that backing that John Kiely can go and call upon. I just think Kinnerk is something else though.

“I don't think he got enough credit when Clare won the All-Ireland in 2013. His CV is just incredible.

“He's had minor success with Clare and U21 success but I go back to 2013 win and don't think he got the credit he deserved.”

Read More

For Mullane’s own county, the question is now how do they close a gap that went from four-point in the Munster final to a whopping eleven yesterday. And the fact is that Waterford didn’t even play that poorly when being swamped in that third quarter as Limerick upped the intensity.

And while there may not be a Deise version of JP McManus out there, in the same way that Kinnerk adds something intangible to the Kiely ticket, ensuring that the Waterford boss and his number two are tied down is essential in Mullane’s opinion.

“The county board, for number one they need to sit down with Liam Cahill,” he added.

“We're talking about the JP McManus' of Limerick, hopefully, the JP McManus' of Waterford will row in behind the county board and get in touch with Liam Cahill. Tie him down to a three-year contract for himself and Mikey Bevans, they've done an incredible job.

“Look what they've done in such a short space of time in 12 months. If we got another three years under Liam Cahill and Mickey Bevans, I fully believe that Waterford will be back in an All-Ireland final.”

Read More

Online Editors