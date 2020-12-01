'He's the greatest hurler I've seen' - John Mullane on TJ Reid and where Kilkenny go from here

As Waterford and Limerick start ramping up their All-Ireland final preparations, for Kilkenny it's another year that leaves as many questions as answers.

For any other side, a return of a final and a semi-final after two years of not even reaching the last four would be seen as something to build on but with the Cats, it’s the fact that they’ve now gone five years without a Liam MacCarthy that will gnaw at them for the remainder of the winter.

Exactly what happens from here in the Marble City remains in the melting pot with that five years the longest gap by far of the Brian Cody era and the longest since Cody ended a drought in 2000 that stretched back to the title Ollie Walsh's team won in 1993.

Both Nickey Brennan and Kevin Fennelly had tried and failed to deliver an All-Ireland between the Walsh and Cody reigns and whether it's Cody or someone else that will attempt to ensure that the current barren spell doesn't go beyond that seven years, the question remains, what level of change is needed?

As former All-Star John Mullane told The Throw-In Podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy, one man who will definitely remain in the mix is Cody’s current talisman, TJ Reid.

"Look at TJ Reid, he's carrying the fight on his own. He's probably looking around for a little bit of help, saying 'look lads, come on, I can't be doing all of this on my own'," Mullane said.

"I think in all my time watching hurling since probably 1983 or '84, he's the greatest hurler I've seen. What he's done the last five or six years has just been incredible.

"His longevity has now proven that he's possibly the best Kilkenny hurler of all time. He works in the gym, keeps himself in good nick and I actually think Kilkenny will get another three or four years out of TJ Reid controlling the edge of the square.

"He'll play till he's 34 or 35 but he does need an awful lot more help. I thought in the Kilkenny team at the weekend that he was the one fella that I kept the fight going, kept standing up, kept winning frees, kept laying off the ball, putting his hand up, grabbing ball, it was unbelievable."

Where that help will come from remains to be seen, but the 33-year old showed no sign of slowing down on Saturday.

Despite ultimately bowing out at the hands of Mullane’s home county, his 1-14 lit up Croke Park and even as the game slipped away in the second half, his accuracy from the placed ball was the one thing that kept Kilkenny in touch as they tried to launch a late comeback.

It’s performances like this that have brought Reid into discussions about his place on the pantheon of Kilkenny hurling greats that the likes of first DJ Carey and then Henry Shefflin have moved onto during the Cody years.

And regardless of what direction Kilkenny go in that time, Mullane's view is that Reid can overtake not just both players named above but everyone who has worn the Black and Amber over the years.

"I think in the next three or four years he'll prove why he's the greatest Kilkenny hurler of all time," he concluded.

"Look, the debate will come about himself and Henry, but for me I just don't think I've seen a player like him in the last 35 to 36 years. I think he's just incredible."

