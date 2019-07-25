Former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins has highlighted Davy Fitzgerald's off-field work with the Wexford hurlers as being key to their success ahead of their clash with his native county on Sunday.

'He makes sure you've enough food If you have a problem in your family' - Brendan Cummins' glowing tribute to Davy Fitzgerald

Cummins was speaking behind enemy lines as part of Independent.ie' s The Throw-In Live panel in front of a packed house at the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey, Co. Wexford and was full of praise for the man he often battled against at opposite ends of the pitch during their nineties heyday in an almost evangelical tribute.

"Don't mind your systems or your styles with Davy, that's just what he does," said Cummins on The Throw In, in association with Bord Gais Energy.

"But what he really does is he gets you a job if you're stuck. He gets you a few bob for college if you're stuck for digs.

"He makes sure you've enough food If you have a problem in your family, he makes sure you talk to the right people to fix it. He fixes every problem you have to make sure you can play.

"And in a world where young people and teenagers are crying out for guidance, crying out to get away from iPhones and crying out for direction, Davy gives you direction. He gives you belief. He gives you everything that society tells you you can't have. He gives you that can-do attitude."

Addressing the audience directly, Cummins then spoke about the lift this year's run has given the county as a whole

"When you build that, he says to the supporters 'We have something to follow. And when you've something to follow, you have a crowd. You have a crowd here tonight. Coming into New Ross on the way it was like a draw-bridge with all the flags," he concluded.

A big crowd turned out for The Throw In in Wexford

"And that's all because one man has infused young people with belief. There is nothing you can't do under Davy. There's no obstacle he can't move to make your life better, to make you flourish better as a player and a person.

"And that, for me is the key for Davy. He gives you belief and trusts you and that is gold for a player."

