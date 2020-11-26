'Goals are the only currency' - Cummins hails Cahill for injecting Tipp cutting edge into Déise

Last weekend was a mixed one for Brendan Cummins with his disappointment at Tipperary's hurling defeat to Galway tempered by his joy at seeing his native county secure a first Munster football title in 85 years.

But despite the Premier’s exit from the race for the Liam McCarthy Cup, the presence of Cummins' former team-mate Liam Cahill at the Waterford helm means there's still some Tipp interest in the Championship ahead of Saturday's semi-final against Kilkenny.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround from the Déise, who now find themselves 70 minutes away from an All-Ireland final. That’s something they looked miles away from after two seasons where, under Derek McGrath in 2018 and Páraic Fanning last year, they exited the Munster Championship with the sum total of zero wins from eight games.

And while Cummins clearly sees some of the Tipp influence in how Cahill has the Waterford team playing, it's been the return of a player who would have missed this year's Championship were it not for the Covid-19 delay that's been the big factor for the two-time All-Ireland winner.

"I think Tadhg de Búrca is the straight and simple answer," Cummins told The Throw-In podcast when asked what had changed this season with the defender’s recovery from a cruciate injury suffered in September 2019 a game-changer in his opinion.



"When Derek McGrath was in his last year, Waterford limped along. Under Páraic Fanning, Waterford limped along.



"Liam Cahill comes in and there's no doubt he's had a huge influence, himself and Mikey Bevans have been fantastic with them. But when you get Tadhg de Búrca back in there at centre back, just to see that red helmet (gives a lift).

"I think it was Derek McGrath said about the system in Waterford, Tadhg de Búrca knows when he gets the ball 50 yards from his own goals not to hit it.

"You get other guys playing that role, they'll strike it up the field. We saw David Burke at the weekend, he just hit it, hit it, hit it. De Búrca won't do that."

While de Búrca’s return has undoubtedly been a big factor, it is a matter of fact that after missing most of 2018 with a broken collar bone, he did play during Waterford's winless run in 2019 before that horrific knee injury sustained while playing for his Clashmore-Kinsalebeg club.

So Cummins was also quick to praise others within the team at both ends of the pitch, adding: "Then you've Callum Lyons as well on the wing beside him. Two absolute Energizer bunnies.

"They just run, run, run. They'll run the ball up the middle of the pitch, they'll break tackles, they'll cause overlaps and then handpass the ball to the Bennetts and the Bennetts will do the rest.

"I think a big change as well for Waterford is that Dessie Hutchinson is in the side now. He's a poacher and he's patient and like every other killer like that he'll wait and he'll wait.

"The other day the ball popped in over the top and people said 'Oh, he was lucky to get onto it'. That's crap for me because he saw the opportunity.

"He waited for it to go over the top, a bit like what Lar Corbett used to with Tipp. It's a composed finish to the back of the net, he passes the ball home. That shows a guy that's in full flow.

"And the last thing I'll say on Waterford is under Liam Cahill, when Waterford get inside 20/25 yards they have that Tipperary instinct that Liam would have seen with the Under-20s and 21s, goals are the only currency.

"You saw Bennett against Limerick a little bit, he got the ball above at the town end and he cut inside rather than hitting it over the bar to see if there was a goal on and it was a last resort to hit it over the bar.

"That for me was a little sign and they developed it even more against Clare, when the opportunities came they just killed Clare with goals."

Read More

However, while clearly rooting for the man he won the 2001 All-Ireland title alongside, Cummins stopped short of tipping the Déise outright, with superstition rather than detailed analysis the deciding factor.

"I'm going to have to back Kilkenny because every other time I've backed the team Kilkenny are playing, Kilkenny have won! So I'll be all guns blazing for Kilkenny, hoping the Déise might be able to jump the fence!" he laughed.

"But in the year that we've had with Cavan and the romance of Tipperary last weekend, you'd never know with Waterford. In Croke Park and the energy that they have, they may just be able to overpower Kilkenny."

Online Editors