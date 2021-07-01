The Leinster SHC semi-finals are around the corner and after Dublin and Wexford got their campaigns off to a winning start, Galway and Kilkenny join the fray this Saturday.

Having finished top of Group 1A and 1B respectively in the league, wins for both will see the Leinster final double up as an Allianz National League decider.

It’s this outcome the bookies favour with Galway priced at 1/4 to see off Dublin, while the Cats are slightly more generously priced at 4/9 to end Davy Fitzgerald’s provincial hopes.

However, speaking on The Throw-In in association with Bord Gais Energy, Brendan Cummins warned against any complacency following impressive performances by the Dubs and the Model county in last week’s quarter-final wins.

And having raised questions about the capital’s hurlers ahead of their battle with Antrim a week ago, he was delighted to see them answered in style.

“I dunno if Mattie Kenny was holding back but two things struck me in the game,” Cummins said.

“One is I think it was the first time that Antrim would have had expectations on themselves to win the match. They'd have thought we're on the brink of doing something special here and they got a little bit caught like a rabbit in the headlights. They were stuck to the ground.

“But the Dubs were seriously impressive. Sutcliffe, Burke and Crummey in the half-forward line, every puke-out stuck which is what they'll need against Galway.

“And inside Hayes and Boland were particularly good. Hayes' size, his tracking back, his workrate.

“Boland when he gets inside he's going looking for goals. O'Sullivan the same way.

“And of course, you have the usual old reliables like O'Donnell at full-back and then you had obviously Liam Rushe. So overall Dublin brought an athleticism to the game that is I suppose their trademark.

“I was delighted to see it because I think we need Dublin going well in the Leinster Championship and there's certainly a bee in their bonnet.

“So I'll just keep writing them off if that's what it takes to try to get them to perform again like this because they were really, really impressive the other night in Navan.”

In terms of Wexford, the win over Laois was a required shot in the arm after a messy league campaign overshadowed by the ‘close contacts’ row with Brian Lohan’s Clare.

And while their win over Laois may have been an expected one, Cummins believes the free-scoring manner in which they dismantled Cheddar Plunkett’s men will have them champing at the bit ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Cats.

“I can see Wexford certainly putting in a huge shift against Kilkenny,” he explained.

“Their confidence needed that game. I know us on the outside looking in say they didn't get anything out of it but if you're in that dressing room…

“I think that Wexford scored 3-4 in the last quarter. It showed an intent and a hunger that says 'we want to keep pushing on.’ Jack O'Connor came on and I thought he was exceptionally good.

“Their confidence needed that kind of beating to give out to a team. And I think both of them now are on par with Galway.

“I think Galway are exceptionally strong and will be looking to win Leinster and win the All-Ireland but it's a fair challenge now.

“These Leinster semi-finals are a completely different landscape today than it was when we chatted about it last Friday evening, that's one thing for sure.

“And now Galway and Kilkenny are well warned about what kind of a storm is coming.”