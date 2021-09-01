'From a psychological point of view for Mayo, it's probably better that it's Tyrone rather than Kerry'

It’s the decider no one expected after the expected 15th (16th if you include the 2019 replay) Dublin v Kerry All-Ireland final failed to materialise with firstly Mayo and then Tyrone upsetting the odds in spectacular fashion at the semi-final stage.

It’s also the one permutation which means we’ll be seeing something new on September 11th. Unlike Tyrone versus Dublin (1995, 2018) or Mayo against Kerry (1932, 1997, 2004, 2006) the meeting of the two at this stage of the competition is a first.

With James Horan’s men having waited two weeks rather than a day to see who their opponents would be, after the Covid issues surrounding Tyrone caused not one but two delays to the second semi, there’s been plenty of time in the county to mull over who’d they’d rather have faced.

And while most Mayo fans would probably admit preferring to avoid the Kingdom, the manner of Tyrone’s victory may have caused some re-thinks as Cora Staunton explained on The Throw-In.

“It's a question a lot of Mayo people are asking after Saturday evening's game,” the 11-time All Star told Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“It's very hard to know (after) the intensity, the hunger and the ferocity Tyrone brought to the game. To me, they were deserving winners in normal time, and Kerry were probably lucky to get it to extra-time. I thought Tyrone were the better team throughout.

“From a Mayo point of view, I don't think they were expecting Kerry to beat Tyrone, I think they were just going in to see who their opponents would be. But I just thought Tyrone's energy levels, their workrate, their hunger and their organization, it was top drawer.

“Kerry looked lost at times, bar their two stars in Clifford O'Shea, in the forward line. Especially David Clifford, I think Kerry would have struggled a lot more (without them).”

Yet the fact that this is a new pairing will probably suit Mayo with folk memories of their previous final capitulations against Kerry still fresh in the minds of the Green and Red support.

And while the 21-point defeat in 1997 and even the 13-point defeat in 2006 may have come before many of the current team were out of short pants, those type of defeats leave scars within a county’s psyche, before we even look at the ten finals they’ve lost since their last win 70 years ago.

But although Staunton agrees the fresh pairing should help her native county, the weekend performance from the Red Hands has certainly given her food for thought.

“From a psychological point of view for Mayo it's probably better that it's Tyrone rather than Kerry because obviously we've had All-Ireland final baggage with Kerry in years past, continued the four-time ladies football champion.

“I know a lot of the time these things don't affect the players of nowadays but from a supporters point of view I think it's good to see that it's Tyrone. They're excited and it’s two counties that you know are mad about their GAA so it's going to be a great All-Ireland final.

“The build-up, obviously the tickets for the next ten days you know that's going to be the talk, everyone will be trying to be one of the 40,000 people there but I think it's going to be a great final.

“I think it's going to be a huge tactical battle. (James) Horan is very shrewd the way he operates and (Brian) Dooher and (Fergal) Logan are exactly the same.

”The way they set Tyrone up on Saturday, their organisation was immense and it's going to be a very difficult final for Mayo.”