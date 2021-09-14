‘From a Monaghan person who had grown to dislike Tyrone, you couldn't begrudge it’ – Clerkin’s plaudits for Red Hands

Given the ongoing narrative about ‘the curse’ and Mayo’s unlucky 13, it’s perhaps unsurprising that a larger amount of the analysis following Saturday’s final has focussed on the losers than normal.

However, unlike for Mayo, 13 proved a lucky number for Tyrone, with their five-point win bringing a first Sam Maguire to the county since 2008.

And on Independent.ie’s The Throw-In podcast, support for the Red Hands came from an unusual source in the shape of a man who faced into many a clash with that last All-Ireland winning Tyrone side, Dick Clerkin.

“I think it's a good time to start giving due credit to Tyrone and stop feeling sorry for Mayo because it was really a phenomenal achievement when you look back,” the Monaghan legend said.

“And not just people making a big deal of a league game in Killarney. There's been loads of that, I think Mayo gave Tyrone a hockeying in a league game the year before last.

“I wouldn't worry too much about a league game, it's more from where they've been over the last few years and been sort of everyone's team to hate.”

Clerkin was often on the receiving end of things from Mickey Harte’s team, with a qualifier defeat in 2005 famously followed by the 2007 Ulster final when the Farney were edged out 1-15 to 1-13 by a side captained by Saturday’s winning joint-manager, Brian Dooher.

And while the two-time Ulster champion may not have appreciated how that team developed in Harte’s later years, he had nothing but plaudits for how Dooher and co-manager Feargal Logan have reshaped the county’s football in their first year in charge.

“Let's be honest, you couldn't but respect and appreciate - not just winning, because you can get over the line winning in certain ways which they've sort of done in the past - but the manner in which they played,” he continued.

“It's everything that you'd want in your team that you'd be involved in or if you were a coach at any level.

“The confidence, the skill level ... just that passion, the tackling, the discipline. And you know all the stuff that people love to throw at Tyrone over the last ten years, there was none of that.

“From a Monaghan person who had grown to dislike Tyrone for that, and begrudge them it, you couldn't begrudge it.

“I've just total respect and admiration for what they’ve done and how they done it.”