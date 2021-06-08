‘Forwards are probably enjoying this a lot more without the crowds because there’s no real pressure on them’

Tony Kelly of Clare takes aim during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match win over Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In any team sport, high-scoring games have always held a special place in people’s hearts.

For example, in a close seven-goal game in soccer, it’s highly unusual to hear those words without ‘thriller’ being added as a coda.

In Gaelic football, the 2011 semi-final between Dublin and Donegal that ended 0-8 to 0-6 is generally considered a nadir for the sport with Dublin’s free-scoring style since now held up as how the game should be played.

And of course, rugby has taken it to the next level by introducing the bonus-point system where scoring four tries is rewarded regardless of the result in order to encourage attacking play.

Yet it’s also the rarity of seeing a 4-3 in a soccer match that makes the ‘thriller’ moniker appropriate and if those sort of results happen week in, week out they lose what makes them special in the first place.

So with scoring rates in hurling on yet another rise, concerns have been expressed on where the game will end up if this upward trajectory continues.

Scoring from frees being on the up is obviously one factor with the average in the top two divisions of the league going from 11 a decade ago to just under 14 in 2019 to a whopping 17 this season.

In bygone days Tony Kelly’s haul of 13 free in the 20 point he contributed to Clare’s winning tally of 0-34 against Dublin would be unlikely to e bettered but Kilkenny’s TJ Reid, Dublin’s Donal Burke and Galway’s Evan Niland have already topped that this season.

But discussing the topic on The Throw-In podcast in association with Allianz, the Irish Independent’s Vincent Hogan outlined a number of other factors.

“We have to be very careful we don't end up complaining about everything because we've gone from saying there are too many frees in the game to Galway scoring 2-23 from play. Polar opposites. So what do we actually want?” Hogan asked.

“I think the biggest issue with hurling right now and it really struck me on Saturday... the atmosphere in Corrigan Park, with just 500 people in it, it gave hurling an edge that we've missed.

“I think it's a different game without a crowd. It's a soulless game in an empty stadium.

“And I think a lot of forwards that maybe are secretly enjoying the fact there's no crowds there.

“Because, as you know, one of the fundamentals that happens with hurling is, say a corner forward is beaten out to the ball first time. If he's beaten out the second time, the crowd are on his back.

“So a lot of forwards are probably enjoying this a lot more without the crowds because there's no real pressure on them.”

The lack of fans will hopefully be naturally resolved as the post-Covid return to stadia protocols develop.

And changes in tactics are part of what keeps sport interesting with the enjoyment of seeing a fresh approach an integral part of the supporter experience.

But with points coming from further and further up the field, there is one other change that the authorities will have to take the lead on in the near future in Hogan’s opinion.

“Look, it's gone very tactical ,” he continued.

“I was looking at Kilkenny in Nowlan Park and under Eoin Murphy's puckouts, it's very interesting. The Kilkenny half-forwards gathered in clusters. And it's clearly designed to take away the shape of the opposition halfback line.

“What do you do? Do you go with them? Or do you hold your shape? Hurling has gone very tactical.

“The big issue and I think the one issue that will be addressed is the ball.

“When you have guys getting the ball on their own 45 and feeling 'Yeah, I'll have a pop here because I can get a score', that is a problem.

“And I think that will be addressed, probably by the end of the year.”