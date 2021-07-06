‘For me, it was an absolutely crazy call and it effectively ruined the match’- John Mullane has his say on Clare sin-bin

Diarmuid Ryan of Clare appeals to referee James Owens after he had issued a yellow card to his team mate Aidan McCarthy, 12, during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The controversy over James Owens’ game-changing call to award Tipperary a penalty and sin-bin Clare’s Aidan McCarthy for committing an admittedly cynical foul on Jake Morris just inside the 20m line but right on the sideline shows no sign of dampening down.

From memes showing that the challenge was actually closer to the Ennis Road than it was the goal to talking heads popping up everywhere to give their take, the incident has overshadowed what was a fantastic weekend of action with hurl and sliotar. Indeed, it’s only the ‘will he, won’t he’ debate on Stephen Cluxton’s possible retirement getting anything close to equal billing as the Championship dust settles till next week.

The one thing that has been notable from commentary across the board is that literally no one seems to feel that the punishment fit the crime or that the scenario was something rule-makers had in mind when passing the change.

Yet, the vagueness implicit in a rule which simply states the player fouled has to have a ‘goal-scoring opportunity’ leaves it open to the interpretation we saw last Sunday. Even the insertion of the word ‘clear’ would tighten things up but realistically, more detail such as referencing whether the player making the foul is the last man needs to be considered.

How the rule will be refereed going forward this season remains to be seen. But the fact that it was the Premier county who got the benefit of it after being put to the pin of their collar by an impressive first-half showing from the Banner has amplified things according to John Mullane, as he explained on this week’s The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“I think it was the second podcast we did this year,” Mullane recalled.

“It came up about the new rules and about the sin bin and I remember saying on the pod at the time that in a 10 minute period with a sin bin, the likes of a Limerick or a Tipperary could effectively win the match in that time period. And that's what happened on Sunday, Tipp hit Clare for 1-4.

“I was at home and I was texting lads and saying the one team you could ill afford to go down and play against with 14 men is Tipperary.

“That's evident from two years ago. Go back to the All-Ireland final when Richie Hogan was sent off. Look at the damage they done when Kilkenny were down to 14 men.

“Now this is Kilkenny, who we saw at the weekend against Wexford were comfortably able to handle being down to 14 men. But not against Tipperary, the way they spray the ball around.”

Despite the capacity of the opposition to make such good hay in that spell, Mullane feels that the sense of injustice expressed by the bulk of 3,000 returning fans was also felt on the pitch as the Bannermen struggled to get their heads around what happened.

“They kind of got caught up in the whole thing and it kind of took 'em for six instead of saying to themselves, 'well right, it's a period of ten minutes now, we're playing Tipperary, an unbelievable team who can do untold damage in that timeframe',” Mullane carried on.

“They probably didn't manage those ten minutes the way they would have managed it any other time, but we got to take into account you know the emotions of and they were probably taken aback by the sin-bin.

“For me, it was an absolutely crazy call and it effectively ruined the match. It was the shot in the arm that Tipperary needed to push on and win the game and it effectively was the winning of the game.”

Having then suffered at the opposite end, when a blatant pull-down on Aron Shanagher by Tipp’s Barry Heffernan in front of goal as Clare desperately sought a stoppage-time goal to close the gap, it was a double-whammy of poor calls that impacted the final result.

And ahead of a yet to be drawn qualifier on the weekend after next, Brian Lohan will no doubt be searching for a way for his players to turn that sense of injustice into motivation to extend their summer beyond then.