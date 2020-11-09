'For me as a Mayo man, I was banging the table the minute the goal went in' - David Brady's reaction to Kerry defeat

Since the introduction of the 'backdoor' system in 2001 until last night, Cork had beaten the Kingdom in Munster on a mere five occasions out of 23 meetings.

On four of those occasions (2002, 2006, 2008 and 2009), Kerry would rebuild through the qualifiers and strike back to exact revenge, with three All-Ireland semi-final wins before coming out on top in the all-Munster All-Ireland final of 2009.

So if there’s one thing that the miserable year of 2020 can give us to look back on, it’s a moment such as Mark Keane’s strike of yesterday evening that plunged a dagger into the heart of Kerry’s Championship hopes.



The goal was a throw-back to the 20th century when a single off-day could mean putting your Championship hopes in cold storage for another 12 months.

And it’s given a new generation of fans an opportunity for a post mortem that those of us of a certain vintage grew up with as they try to process what went wrong on the day rather than whether the beaten team can recover.

Ex-Mayo stalwart David Brady would have experienced both sides of that particular coin with the Mayo side he was part of crashing out in their first Connacht Championship game to Sligo the year before the back-door was introduced.

But looking at the drama unfold last night, it was the absence of someone Mayo fans will be very familiar with from the Kerry bench that jumped out for him.

"For me as a Mayo man, I was banging the table the minute the goal went in. We haven't seen that in a lot of GAA over the last number of years. It was an epic battle in monsoons conditions but no one could have scripted the outcome," Brady told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gáis.

"But the one thing that stands out was the exit of Donie Buckley as the coach of Kerry. That created some form of question mark for me," he added, looking back at Buckey’s surprise exit last March.

"Now, I can't answer if the outcome would have been different if Donie Buckley was there yesterday but there was a change of mindset (since). And it's been widely known that Donie's mindset and Peter Keane's mindset didn't agree on the way they wanted to play the game.

"It became a titanic battle in monsoon conditions which was a leveler to a degree. But I do think that what you would call the free-flowing attacking half-back line and dominant forwards that Kerry have didn't transpire last night."

Another effect of the sudden-death nature of knock-out football where pundits are concerned is that there’s far more of an opportunity for your words to come back to bite you.

Pat Spillane can attest to that after his words on Independent.ie yesterday that he didn’t "give Cork a prayer" and that "David Clifford and his colleagues could have a field day" were gleefully sent viral by ecstatic Cork fans across twitter and other social media.

The Kerry great’s opinion that Cork’s “biggest handicap is they have been playing in Division 3 and have had only one competitive match since the lockdown” seems more reasonable when removed from the contest of the headline.

But with Brady having his own experience of that level of competition, he doesn’t believe that Cork will have been suffering from any lack of belief.

"Look, for the next 99 years, Kerry might have more firepower than Cork on paper, but it's the reality of what happens on the grass," he concluded.

"But let me say I do think that the pen was very heavy from a Kerry point of view in completely and utterly writing off a Cork side who have the bones of a very good football team. They're buoyed by confidence.

"You can say Division 3 doesn't give you confidence but I was in a team in 1996 that won Division 3 and we came through all the way to an All-Ireland final. If you have unity, it's greater than any confidence."

