‘Fire & brimstone is promised’ – Eddie Brennan and John Mullane look ahead to Munster and Leinster hurling finals

They’re the games ‘to let loose’ and that will promise ‘fire and brimstone’, say Eddie Brennan and John Mullane who preview the Munster and Leinster hurling finals on the latest Throw-In Hurling podcast with Sinéad Kissane.

How will Limerick contain Tony Kelly? Will Clare regret playing the final in their rivals’ backyard? Is the pressure building on Henry Shefflin to start winning titles? And how much of a loss will Adrian Mullen be to the Cats?

Plus, Eddie and John also remember the late Teddy McCarthy, a Cork and GAA sporting icon, who passed away earlier in the week at the age of just 57.

Eddie and John will be back on Monday to give their reaction and analysis to the hurling finals

