‘Dublin have lost a lot of clutch players that delivered in crucial moments – it definitely levels the playing field’

Holders Dublin may have been on a down week as the Championship threw in over the weekend but it was still on-field action that dictated the bulk of GAA conversations in the capital.

However, rather than discussing how Kerry, the team most likely to derail Dublin’s quest for a magnificent seven, performed in their opening Munster Championship win over Clare, the talk was focussed on the club game and in particular, Stephen Cluxton’s appearance for Parnell’s in their league win over St. Bridgid’s.

With Cluxton’s future the subject of much ‘will he, won’t he’ speculation since the goalkeeper lifted the Sam Maguire last December, the story seemed to have been put to bed last week after Ciaran Kilkenny hinted that Cluxton was one of a number of players back in training on a “return-to-play list.”

Yet seeing the Dublin captain lining out for his club a week before Dublin’s campaign gets underway with a Leinster Championship quarter-final against Wexford would seem to indicate that it’ll be Evan Comerford between the posts at Wexford Park.

And while Comerford is clearly a more than competent replacement, the longevity of Cluxton’s 20-year career has meant that Senior experience has been limited for the 23-year-old, despite his growing collection of honours. And that’s a factor that could prove significant later in the Championship if Cluxton’s retirement is confirmed, according to Ciaran Whelan.

“If you look at the role of goalkeepers, some of the top teams have really competent keepers that are cool under pressure, the likes of (Monaghan’s) Rory Beggan, (Niall) Morgan in Tyrone,” Cluxton’s former team-mate told The Thow-In podcast, in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“Cluxton has had that for Dublin. Over the years teams might rattle him for four or five minutes but then he comes out for the second half and puts on a display. He can recover mentally within a game and is never fazed.

“It's such a tough position and such a tough role to play. You can see some of the teams that are probably in the second tier and even Kerry to a certain degree trying to settle on a goalkeeper. Because it's such an important role in terms of linking play and there's so much pressure on them.

“We even saw young (Kieran) Fitzgibbon in Kerry having a little bit of a wobble against Clare at the weekend where you could see it got to him when he'd a couple of (poor) kick-outs in a row that rattled him.

“So I think that's the challenge from a Dublin perspective. When you're in that heat of battle and there is that clutch moment when it's going down the stretch in a semi-final or final and you need a keeper to deliver two or three crucial kick-outs.

“That's what Cluxton was able to do. So I think you won't realise the impact until later in the year, when you are in one of those situations.”

While Cluxton’s intentions still form part of a guessing game, that’s not the case for another Dublin stalwart, Cian O’Sullivan, who announced his own retirement from inter-county football on Sunday.

With the eight-time All-Ireland SFC winner putting his decision down to recurring injuries, it’s another sign of the miles on the clock of Dublin’s greatest ever side. The 33-year-old joins Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion, Diarmuid Connolly, Darren Daly, Michael Daragh Macauley and Paddy Andrews as a player who’s stepped away over the last year.

And although the Dublin conveyor belt has been busy churning out the next generation with the likes of Con O’Callaghan, Eoin Murchan having many years in front of them and young players such as Seán Bugler ensuring the fresh blood keeps flowing, Whelan expressed concerns that the experience lost could yet prove costly.

“From a Dublin perspective, a lot of guys including Cian are now obviously moving on. A class act and a class player, what he's contributed to Dublin has been phenomenal over the last decade,” he finished.

“But one of my concerns going into the championship is when you look at the depth Dublin used to have.

“We used to talk about the impact of the subs that can come off the bench. How frightening it was for opposition defenders to see a Dermot Connolly or a Kevin McManaman coming in at the height of their powers with 15/20 minutes to go. That would be a little bit of a concern for Dublin going forward.

"On the other hand, you look at Kerry who are coming down the line, building, trying to make a statement, and have developed a bit of depth right throughout the pitch. In their forward line, midfield and defenders, they'd six or seven very experienced guys on the bench there at the weekend against Clare.

“So Dublin have lost a lot of quality, a lot of key players like Mannion, McCaffrey, Connolly and now we're talking about Cluxton. Clutch players that have delivered in crucial moments so it definitely levels the playing field a bit.”