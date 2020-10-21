'Dublin are still the team to beat' - Brady in no doubt about quality of Farrell's Sky Blues

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell watches on during a water break in the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 match between Dublin and Meath at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

For Dublin manager Dessie Farrell, 2020 couldn't have provided a more disruptive start to what was already an unenviable task in acting as the follow-up act to the Jim Gavin show.

After all, when your predecessor has delivered an unprecedented five Sam Maguires in a row then simply maintaining the status quo is a mammoth task.

Add in an Allianz League campaign stopped mid-stream, delayed for seven months and now being completed in a truncated format with no final plus players the quality of Jack McCaffrey, Diarmuid Connolly and Darren Daly stepping away since lockdown and it's safe to say that the year had provided challenges that Farrell couldn’t possibly have envisaged when he stepped into the hot-seat.

While Dublin will enter the final round of league fixtures with a chance at winning the title, they’re not only relying on beating a Galway side in Tuam that surely can’t be as toothless as they were in last weekend’s mauling by Mayo but also on the side they beat to clinch that five-in-a-row, Kerry, dropping points to Donegal in Tralee.

But according to former Mayo midfielder David Brady, no one will be taking Dublin lightly once the Championship starts despite the impact of the above on a manager taking his first steps at Senior inter-county level.

"Let me tell you, there's no fear factor diminished. Dublin are still the team to beat in the country," Brady told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

"Yes, there are question marks we can raise. But those question marks were raised at the start of Dessie Farrell's reign at the start of this year, and they've answered every one of them up to now.

"We won't get to see a League final, we won't get to see the possibility of a team derailing them there but it's going to be hot and heavy over the next couple of weeks.

"I think a big bearing on it is from an injuries point of view. With what injuries will come down the road because if you get injured now you don't get that window that you got in the previous history of the Championship where you might have four or five weeks to come back.

"It's only nine weeks until an All-Ireland final and it's going to be survival of the fittest, but also who can stay injury-free with the whole way the Championship is structured now."

It’s that change in structure which could provide a banana-skin for the champions with the fact the back-door route is removed bringing back memories of days past when one off-day could see your hopes dashed for another year before they really started.

Of course, the Dubs haven’t had to rely on that back-door for any of those five titles with their last defeat coming in the 2014 semi-final defeat to Donegal.

And you have to go even further back for a provincial defeat with it now a full decade since Meath stunned the Metropolitans with a five-goal blitz in the 2010 semi-final.

The vagaries of the draw mean that should the sides meet ten years on, it will be in a Leinster final. And while Brady doesn’t anticipate any bumps in the provincial road for Dublin, he saw encouraging signs for Andy McEntee’s Meath in their league comeback against the champions last weekend.

"Looking from a Meath point of view, I was very impressed with their tenacity and resilience. And they kept within two scores of Dublin," he concluded.

"The big thing was the Dubs looked very formidable. Again, as the weeks go on, they'll get stronger.

"But I think that the playing field has been levelled now, because of the seven-month break. Momentum was cut from everyone and now everyone is starting again from the first step on the ladder.

"It's going to be an exciting race. If we can play it safe, we can do a lot of good and we'll get a lot of benefit out of it."

