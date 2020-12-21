'Dessie Farrell played it smart' - Ciarán Whelan reveals the key differences that ensured Dublin reclaimed Sam

19 December 2020; Philip McMahon, Brian Howard and Paul Mannion of Dublin after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

There may have been a new manager in charge and some familiar names missing but there was a lot about Saturday's latest All-Ireland win that was as quintessentially Dublin as the Poolbeg Towers.

Goal just after a throw-in? Check. Keeping your cool when the opposition are on a scoring roll and you're not really clicking? Check. Sucker-punching with another goal at the perfect time? Check.

But for former Dublin captain Ciarán Whelan, it was the Sky Blues' ability to empty their bench and end up with a better-functioning 15 than they started with that once again proved crucial when the game was in the melting pot.

"It goes back to managing the squad that you have and sometimes having your best team on the field in the last quarter is more important than in the first quarter," Whelan said on the final Throw-In podcast of 2020, in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

"Looking at the first half there was a flatness to Dublin, as much as Mayo were putting it off to them and were on top.

"I was looking at it thinking Dublin are just not at their level today. Although it's happened before, you're thinking Mayo have a great opportunity here.

"But then in the back of your mind, you're looking at the bench and you're saying 'Howard is there, Mannion is there, Costello... Dessie can really freshen it up.'

"Then you're looking at the Mayo bench and you're looking at a lot of inexperienced guys. You're bringing them on in hope that they'll get the first one over the bar and get confidence from it and get a second and a third rather than dropping short and the ground closing in on you.

"I thought Mayo's forward plan in the second half lost its shape a bit with the subs coming in. They looked much better structured in the first half."

Given that this was the fourth final in eight years between the two (or fifth if you count the 2016 replay), there were also a significant number of players on both sides starting their first final.

Robbie McDaid, Paddy Small and Sean Bugler were the newbies for Dublin with Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Matthew Ruane, Ryan O'Donoghue and Tommy Conroy the freshmen for Mayo.

And despite the behind-closed-doors setting for the game, Whelan believes that the nature of the occasion was still a big factor with that additional experience on the bench even more relevant as a result.

"There's one of the other key points from a Mayo perspective having seen them all year and similarly, you can look at it from a Dublin perspective as well. We spoke a lot in the build-up to the game about no crowds in Croke Park and would it suit Mayo and the young players," he concluded.

"You could see an All-Ireland final is still a big pressure. Tommy Conroy's been brilliant all year but Murchan did a good job on him. Eoghan McLaughlin didn't have his best day at the office. I thought Matthew Ruane put in a good shift in the middle of the park with all due respect to him and he’d had a bit of experience last year.

"Even on the Dublin side, Seán Bugler did well but he was still the one that made way for Brian Howard and then Paddy Small came off. So you can see it's still pressurised for young guys coming into play their first final.

Read More

"Dessie Farrell played it smart and knew that he had to finish strong coming into that last 15/20 minutes. We've seen Connolly have that impact in the last couple of All-Irelands as well when you have real clutch players that can come in and make a difference. And they have the experience that they're going to make a difference.

"Dublin have that depth where Mayo are probably trying to get their best 15 on the field at the start and trying to hang in there. They used to do it a bit with Andy Moran when they’d hold him back and you could bring him in. But eventually, they ended up starting him.



"So I think that was just a significant difference in the depth and experience between the two squads."

Online Editors