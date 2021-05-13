Could the new football league format be the future of the Championship?

Cavan players celebrate following their Ulster SFC final win over Donegal at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh last year. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

While many commentators have bemoaned what they see as a missed opportunity to introduce an open draw into the football Championship with a truncated tournament being played for the second year running, the effect of the pandemic has also led to a redrawing of the Allianz League format for this year.

With inter-county travel restrictions only lifted for the general public this week, the GAA have made the call to split Division 1 into North and South leagues with the Northern section having a very local feel where Armagh, Donegal, Monaghan and Tyrone face off.

And Monaghan legend Dick Clerkin, believes the 2021 format may provide a trial run for future Championship format changes.

"With all the talk about new structures and what the future state of the Championship and League (that) has to happen, it will be a very interesting experiment, this new format,” Clerkin told The Throw-In’s Allianz Football League preview show.

“Because if you think about it, it's taking the best of the League in that you need a league format with the top teams but then you're sort of equally getting that local rivalry bit in with that as well.

“So it'll be very interesting to see how it plays out and how well it goes down. I'm just looking at this Ulster group - Armagh, Donegal, Monaghan, Tyrone - which will be great, it's like a mini round-robin Ulster championship.

“Obviously we're pushed into this situation at the minute, but is it something to think about longer-term in terms of how we can restructure things?

"And you know, if it's proven to be a success, will it maybe give people a bit of a think in terms of how the League and Championship can merge long term?"

Of course, while other provincial Championships have suffered from a lack of competitiveness in recent years, with Dublin’s domination of Leinster the ultimate example, that’s never been the case in Ulster where the battle remains heated as ever.

For Clerkin, a two-time winner of two-time the Anglo-Celt Cup during his 17-year career with the Farney men, that competitiveness and the lack of a Championship back-door means the need for teams and individual players to hit the ground running should see sparks flying from the off up north.

“There are great games. I'm just looking at the sequence of games here in this Division 1 North group, each is almost like a Championship game in their own right,” he explained.

“I genuinely think teams will go for these hammer and tongs because you have three weeks, or literally two weeks because in the space of 14 days, you've got the three games played and then you're straight into Championship.

“So there's going to be no soft start. You've got to find form, you’ve got to try and get your jersey and you've got to try and hold your jersey because the summer will be over as quick as it'll start if you don't.”