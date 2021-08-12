‘Cork would see Limerick as a Waterford, a Clare. There's always this belief that we are the Rebels, they are Limerick’

Séamus Harnedy of Cork celebrates at the final whistle following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship win over Kilkenny. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

We may have to wait a week longer than expected to see who’ll contest the All-Ireland football final, with semi-final plans thrown into disarray with the ongoing Covid crisis in the Tyrone panel, but there’s no such issues when it comes to the smaller ball.

It’s Cork who are set to try and prise Liam MacCarthy from Limerick’s grip after last weekend’s SHC semis went off without a hitch, bar the set of hay-bales on the M7 that caused a half-hour delay to throw-in between the holders and Waterford last Saturday.

As Limerick’s Darragh O’Donovan expressed after the game, the hold-up did seem to affect both sides with the score only four points to three at the first-half water break and the Deise in particular were left rueing a large number of wides in a period of the game where they were clearly on top.

For the Treaty, normal service was soon resumed as they powered home to an 11-point, 1-25 to 0-17 victory but one of the Deise’s own legends believes that the famous Cork attitude will provide a different challenge for Limerick on Sunday week.

“Cork are Cork. The mission is tradition,” John Mullane told The Throw-In GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“And while all us pundits, everyone in media circles, everyone outside of both camps will all be tipping Limerick, Limerick, Limerick, Cork going into a final, they won't care less about Limerick and that's being straight with you.

“I'll tell you now, the way Cork will see it, albeit this is a great Limerick team, Cork would see Limerick as a Waterford, a Clare. There's always this belief that we are the Rebels, we are Cork, they are Limerick.

“Whilst other counties would possibly go up hoping to beat Limerick, within that circle, within that camp and within Cork county as a whole they'll be going up believing 'we are Cork, we're going to go up and we're going to beat Limerick'. And that's why I would give them every chance in the final.”

The two sides have already met in this Championship, the Munster semi-final going the way of the Shannonsiders on a 2-22 to 1-17 scoreline.

Yet Cork can point to a crazy spell in first-half stoppage time with green flags raised by the aforementioned O’Donovan and Kyle Hayes to see the Treaty in six points ahead when the game was finely balanced at 0-10 to 1-7 moments before.

And while Mullane still feels the bookies are correct in making the holders favourites to make it three titles in four years, it’s safe to say he doesn’t agree with the pricing that sees them 2/7 with Cork way back at 10/3.

“I still think Limerick are deserving favourites but Cork in a final, tradition behind them?” he finished.

“I was at that match in the Munster semi-final, anything that possibly could have went wrong for Cork went wrong.

“And a bit like Waterford, everything is going to have to go their way but they're the one county that I think Limerick will possibly fear going into this final.

“I think this will be an awful lot closer than many people think and it's going to be a mouthwatering final. It's one that I'm really looking forward to.”