After a morning where Kellie Harrington had left the nation breathless when the day’s sporting main course was served at breakfast time for a change, it was an unenviable task for anyone to try and provide the dessert.

But only a stone’s throw from the Harrington family home, Cork and Kilkenny served up a stunning accompaniment with aplomb at Croke Park yesterday where the Rebels finally shook off the Cats after extra-time as the day moved into teatime.

It’s fair to say that the additional period looked unlikely when Cork went six clear with eight minutes remaining. But a Brian Cody team will never let go while there’s any oxygen left in the tank.

When Adrian Mullen drove to the net after Tim O’Mahony was dispossessed as the clock moved past the four minutes of allocated injury time, Rebel heads would have been forgiven for looking back three years when a similar lead at the same stage of the tournament evaporated and opened the door for Limerick to dominate extra-time.

Indeed, whether Limerick’s current domination of the sport would exist had they not been given the opportunity to finally break that 45-year Liam MacCarthy hoodoo in the 2018 final could be a subject for debate. And it must have been a bitter pill for Cork to swallow watching the two side’s trajectories completely diverge in the time since.

But credit where it’s due and while some sides may have crumbled after that 75th-minute goal, it was Kieran Kingston’s men who came up with the extra-time surge on this occasion and they have earned the chance to avenge that 2018 defeat.

And although the holders will undoubtedly enter Sunday week’s final as strong favourites, John Mullane certainly won’t be writing off the Leesiders and sees a great spectacle in the offing despite the disappointment of witnessing his own native county’s hopes ended by the champions 24 hours before.

“It was an absolutely thrilling game. But overall after 90 odd minutes of hurling, I think that the best team won,” the ex-Waterford man told The Throw-In GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“And from a final aesthetical point of view, I think we've probably got the two best teams in the final. Waterford might argue about that if they didn't draw Limerick (in the semi-final) but this Cork team could be extremely dangerous,

“I've been banging the drum about them for a couple of weeks now, that if they get into Croke Park, if they get on a run, and they get a bit of momentum behind them, the Rebels are the Rebels and the Rebel Roar was back yesterday.

“Cork hurling is in a very, very good place. Their dander is up, they're hurling very, very well.

“They can be extremely dangerous opponents for anyone and yesterday they just had that bit of smartness, they had the pace.

“And I just think they had the overall package, they had better hurlers than Kilkenny on the day.

“When it came down to it in that extra-time period, I think all those attributes shone through in the end.

“And here we are now, we're going to be in for a thrilling final with both Cork and Limerick.”