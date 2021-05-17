David Clifford of Kerry, 13, celebrates with team-mates Paudie Clifford, left, and Seán O'Shea after scoring their side's fourth, and his third goal, during the Allianz Football League win over Galway. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The first weekend of Allianz League football action is now behind us. And while there have been a number of voices expressing concerns over the impact of various rule-changes, it's been refreshing to have a lot more post-game commentary focussing on the play itself, unlike last week’s hurling return.

Although Dublin may have felt the benefit of those changes with a penalty rush during their dismissal of Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park, there was encouragement in the performance of the chasing pack.

Up north there was little between Tyrone and Donegal at Omagh in a good two-point win for the visitors while Armagh will be happy to have signed back into top-flight football with their four-point defeat of Monaghan at neutral Enniskillen.

But it was the performance of Kerry during their demolition of Galway at Austin Stack Park that turned most heads, with a Clifford family masterclass accounting for 4-8 of their 4-21 total.

For former Monaghan man and Irish Independent columnist, Dick Clerkin, that four-goal, five-star performance is the clearest indication yet that the Kingdom have left last November’s shock Munster semi-final defeat to Cork in the rear-view mirror.

“Everyone wants to see a potential challenger to Dublin,” Clerkin explained on The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“We want a competitive Championship, something to look forward to because last year, let's be honest, aside from a few provincial upsets, it was fairly pedestrian and a formality for Dublin going through. We don't want that.

“So Kerry gave everybody, aside from the David Clifford show, a sign that yeah, come August there's a real challenge on the cards. It's very hard to see a repeat of what happened against Cork last year if they show that intent from here on in.

“So I think that's really what grabbed my attention. They said they've finally accepted that they've got all this talent up front, you got to use it, you got to get the ball in quick, you got to back your forwards and if you keep scoring heavy, if you keep the ball in the right side of the field, the score will look after itself.”

With Kerry’s four-goal blast made up of a David Clifford hat-trick and elder brother Paudie’s first-half strike, it had already been a great day for the family before their cousin, Paul O’Shea, came on to grab a point on his debut.

And while manager Peter Keane certainly raised eyebrows, not to mention smiles, with his post-match comment that the “result could have gone the other way just as handily”, the 22-point winning margin indicates to Clerkin that for the Kingdom this year, attack will prove to be the best form of defence.

And also potentially the best form of putting it up to Dublin as the two sides prepare for next week’s Semple Stadium clash.

“Attacking makes your defensive job an awful lot easier,” he finished.

“Peter Keane obviously tried to dampen it down and give a few obscure comments after the game but listen, they went out with intent and there's a few scores in particular that showed that.

“Galway (were) just not at the races, they're better than that. But it's good to see Kerry are as good as that because that's what the game needs at the minute.”