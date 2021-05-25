‘Brian Lohan has every right to ask the question, ‘how are my two players deemed close contacts?’’

Another Allianz League weekend is behind us and the talking points keep on coming.

One of the pluses of the return of sport in general and the belated return of Gaelic games has been the escapism it provides from the constant flow of Covid stories. The huge level of discussion around the new advantage rule since the league returned is a prime example.

But the curious case of Wexford, Clare and the close contacts have thrown Covid-19 protocols right back into the mix. The lack of clarity over exactly how two Clare players came to be deemed as close contacts of the two Wexford players who tested positive, when none of the rest of the Wexford panel were, poses many more questions than have been answered thus far.

And, as Wexford camogie legend Ursula Jacobs told this week’s The Throw-In, the confusion around the process can’t continue into the summer.

“You could sense and see Brian Lohan's frustration and confusion around the whole situation after the game. He's looking for answers as much as anyone,” Jacobs said on the Independent.ie GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“We don't want this creeping into the game. Obviously, every team and every management team are following COVID-19 protocols. And they need to because at the end of the day, everyone's health and safety is of the utmost importance.

“But I think Clare and other teams deserve that clarity and they need to know what the situation is going forward. Because as Henry Sheflin and Micheál Donoghue alluded to (on Allianz League Sunday), you don't want this creeping into the club championship, or the intercounty championship either. So it's an unfortunate situation.

“I don't think Wexford want to be hitting the headlines for those reasons either. So you'd just be hoping that there will be that clarity this week. And I think Clare really will be looking for some kind of communication coming from the GAA or the HSE, or whoever.”

The latest missive from the GAA’s director of club, games and player welfare, Fergal McGill, to the Irish Independent this morning states that the “assessment of the two Clare players as close contacts would have been based on a decision by the Midwest HSE”.

This runs counter to Lohan’s statement on Sunday that their camp had been “contacted by the HSE to say that two of the Wexford players had nominated two of our players as close contacts” so the one thing that is clear is that there’s a big communication issue at play here.

The initial story was broken for Independent Sport by GAA correspondent Frank Roche who made up the panel on this week’s Throw-In and, despite his own digging on the subject, answers remain thin on the ground.

“I think the one word I'd use, and this is being diplomatic, is unusual. It's very, very unusual,” Roche added.

“When the story broke that the two Clare players had been deemed close contacts. I rang the Clare PRO and got a quick statement. And they were saying, 'We're following protocols that two of our players have been named as close contacts by Wexford.'

“And I put the phone down and filed something in a hurry and then I said I better ring Wexford here. And then the Wexford Chairman was saying, 'Well, actually, no, we haven't named the Clare players as close contacts. That's in the remit of public health and the HSE.'

“But then the unanswered question, and who's going to ask the question, because that's the key one is, the HSE had to get those names from somewhere and it seems that the two Clare players were marking or being marked by the two Wexford players in question. And I think one of those Wexford players may only have come on as a sub and was marking this player for 10 minutes or something.

“And if that's the case, people, Brian Lohan has every right to ask the question, 'how are my two players deemed close contacts?' At that stage remember, there were no Wexford players who were deemed close contacts and yet two Clare opponents were - and Clare were down two players for the match at the weekend.

“Now, it was subsequent to then that a third Wexford player tested positive and their match was postponed but there's an awful lot more clarity needs to be given. I'm not 100% who exactly will give it or provide it but I think Croke Park need to say something. Whether....I'm not saying the HSE are going to come out with a statement, maybe it has to come via Croke Park, you know, we need to know a bit more.

“And maybe we need to know a bit more from Wexford as well because all we're getting is 'Well, there was a follow up.' We were under the impression that most or all of the Wexford players had been tested on Wednesday, but then obviously there was a fresh rounds of tests conducted on Friday.

“So we don't have any more information on how this all unfolded. It would definitely be good to get some further clarity.”