Current hurler of the year Gearóid Hegarty has opened up on the restrictions that remain in place for inter-county GAA players as the first silverware of the season begins to appear on the horizon.

Hegarty’s Limerick side face Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Sunday for the Munster title in a match-up between the last two Liam MacCarthy winners, the day after Dublin take on Kilkenny in Leinster.

It’s a chance for the Treaty to make it three Munster Cups on the spin but as Hegarty told Independent.ie’s GAA podcast, The Throw-In in an exclusive interview, ongoing Covid restrictions mean the preparation still has far more in common with last winter’s triumph than their first in 2019.

“Realistically, two or three weeks out from the Cork game you pretty much had to go into your own bubble,” the 26-year old said.

“You can't really go meet people you wouldn't normally meet. I'm only meeting the lads I'm living with every day and maybe calling home every so often. I wouldn't really be going into anyone else's houses.

“Nothing has changed in terms of last year compared to this year when we go training.

“We're still just togging out in the stand, we're not in the dressing-rooms, you're getting your temperature taken before training, you still have to wear masks. It's not as if we're back to normal either if you know what I mean.”

With the green light having been given for crowds to steadily increase as the country’s vaccination programme ramps up, 7,000 Limerick and Tipp fans will be present at the Cork venue for Sunday’s final.

While that figure of just above 15% of capacity may not seem much, it’s similar to a number of games during the just-finished Euro 2020, where it was shown that partially-filled stadia can still provide some sort of atmosphere.

Read More

But although that will provide some sense of normality returning to the supporters, Hegarty explained there’s no such hope on the horizon for the players.

“We're still doing everything that we were doing in 2020 because it hasn't gone away,” he finished.

“Now obviously a lot more people are vaccinated and that reduces the risk quite a lot but even if you're vaccinated I suppose you can still be a close contact.

“So you have to be very careful because a two-week quarantine for being a close contact of someone that tested positive and you're going to miss a game. Somebody could get in in your place and do really well and you might struggle to get back in.

“So nothing has really changed, to be honest, from last year's Championship to this year's Championship in terms of how we have to prepare. You've to be super careful.”

The Throw-In is presented in association with Bord Gais Energy