'Are the LGFA just going to hand it all over to the GAA? That's what I want to know' - Angela Walsh on merger talks

After years of discussion the momentum seems firmly in favour of a merger between the GAA and the two bodies that administer the women’s games, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and the Camogie Association.
The Gaelic Players Association (GPA), who integrated with their female counterparts the WGPA in 2020, are firmly behind the concept, submitting a motion to GAA Congress on Saturday to “prioritise integration with the LGFA and Camogie Association in order to jointly ensure equal investment, recognition and opportunity for all genders to play all sports in the Gaelic games family.”
And within the last week, both former Donegal player Nadine Doherty and the Irish Independent’s Sinead Kissane have put forward qualified arguments in favour of integration.
However, speaking with Sinead on this week’s edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast in association with Allianz, former Cork dual star Angela Walsh argued that more detail is needed before she can back the proposal.
“It's an interesting one, to be honest. There's definitely pros and there's cons to it,” Walsh said.
“I suppose I would just like to see the fine print, I'd like to see the terms of it. I just feel the LGFA have just made huge strides in the last couple of years.
“And, from their point of view, are they just going to hand it all over to the GAA? That's what I want to know.
“Obviously, it's all about what players want but that association, they have done so much work and they are really progressive.”
Of the three organisations, it’s probably the LGFA that have most to lose, with the level they have grown their game leaving their camogie counterparts somewhat in the shade.
And Walsh, a stalwart of both sports with three All-Ireland camogie medals sitting alongside the six she won in football, believes a level of autonomy to build on the strides made in recent years has to remain if the GPA’s hopes are to come to fruition.
“What I would definitely like is more integration but at the same time I think the ladies do need a level of autonomy themselves, to be able to make their own decisions,” Walsh finished.
“There's definitely pros and cons but it's made huge strides in terms of the last couple of years in terms of players, the coverage that they get all the things that go with it.
“I mean in my day, I only retired in 2014 and I didn't even get as much as a pair of boots or a pair of gloves or anything like that so I just feel it has come such a long way.
“There is more to go like in terms of getting the equality but as I said I'd like to see the fine print and the overall plan before making my full decision on it.”
