'Amalgamating counties? Absolutely not' - The great dilemma facing Gaelic football

With only Mayo now standing in the way of Dublin securing a sixth successive All-Ireland title, the one-sided nature of Dessie Farrell’s team’s semi-final victory has brought the by now annual suggestions of splitting Dublin into two sides has gathered pace once more.

The subject became the main source of debate on both the Saturday and Sunday Game with Independent.ie columnists Colm O'Rourke and Tomás Ó Sé debating it with Sean Cavanagh on the first show before former Dublin boss Pat Gilroy and current Meath manager Andy McEntee picked up the baton on Sunday night.

Gilroy's suggestion that the likes of Dublin's weekend opponents Cavan could potentially merge with Monaghan may have raised eyebrows in Ulster but the idea isn't a new one as veteran GAA correspondent Martin Breheny told today’s Throw-In GAA podcast in association with Bord Gáis.

"There's merit (in splitting Dublin), there's no doubt about that. But whether now is the time to do it, I don't think it is," Breheny said.

"You could improve it first of all by just changing the structures. Just take the example of Leitrim this year, they would have had to beat Roscommon, Mayo and Galway to win the Connacht title alone.

"Put Dublin in that situation, they'd probably do it but for poor old Leitrim, one of the smallest counties? And they knew that from last October.

"But amalgamating counties? Absolutely not. I would go as far as saying if you have to amalgamate counties, then you have to scrap the entire inter-county system.

"And how would you get agreement? My own home club Kilkerrin/Clonberne in Galway is a two-parish club since it's foundation, but it took a lot of keeping the club together from the two parishes. It can be difficult enough at times.

"So what do you do? Say Sligo and Leitrim for example. I'd say there'd be great interest in going to a match and saying come on Sligo/Leitrim! I mean, it just just wouldn't work.

"Liam Mulvihill, the former Director General (from 1979 to 2008), talked about this many many years back in the day at a previous time, when someone else was dominating back in the late 70s and early 80s.

"Now I think he just threw it out there for discussion purposes really but the minute you start having to amalgamate counties is the day the inter-county system is finished in my view. You just cannot do it."

Having ruled out the idea of combining counties, Breheny then elaborated on the suggestion to split Dublin.

And with his breadth of experience covering the game, it’s his belief that more time needs to be given to find alternative solutions with the example of Kerry’s late 80s decline still fresh in his memory.

"In relation to splitting Dublin, (the time’s) not now. You've got to wait a bit longer to see. Dublin will always obviously be strong but we've got to bear in mind that (them losing) could happen," he explained.

"It happened Kerry. They won eight in 12 years in the 70s and 80s and then went 11 years without winning it. So it would be a real nuclear option to separate Dublin at this stage. I don't think that would be necessary and that's not the way to go at the moment.



"But there are areas that need to be looked at, Help other counties, whether that's financially or whatever but also perhaps make Dublin more reliant on their own resources financially. Because they can tap into incredible amounts of sponsorship that other counties can't."

