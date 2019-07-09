All Star cast lined up as The Throw-In Podcast goes live in Kilkenny
The Throw-In will be broadcasting a special live show from the Hotel Kilkenny this Thursday, July 11, looking ahead to Kilkenny v Cork in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final.
Join JJ Delaney, Ger Cunningham, John Mullane and the Irish Independent Throw-In GAA podcast team of Michael Verney, Conor McKeon and Vincent Hogan as they discuss Brian Cody and his team's chances against the Cork hurlers.
This is a free event but you must register your name in advance by going to:
https://competitions.independent.ie/win-tickets-to-the-throw-in-live-in-association-with-bord-gais-energy.html
It promises to be a great evening of GAA chat, stories and analysis live from Kilkenny so make sure to join us on Thursday at the Hotel Kilkenny.
The Throw-In podcast is in association with Bord Gáis Energy.
