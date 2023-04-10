The Throw-In podcast: New York and Clare show why provinces still matter as Limerick hurlers look unstoppable

With New York’s historic win over Leitrim and Clare's surprise defeat of Cork on the opening weekend of the championship, on the latest episode of the Throw-In podcast. Dick Clerkin, Donnchadh Boyle and Michael Verney discuss why the provinces are still important.
Plus, was Mayo’s defeat to Roscommon such a bad thing for them?
Also on the show, John Mullane looks back on Limerick’s dominant win over Kilkenny to win the League title. It’s only April, but you might as well hand over the Liam MacCarthy Cup to Limerick, says John.
But who else will emerge from Munster this summer? And how can any of the other counties hope to compete?
