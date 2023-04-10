| 10°C Dublin

The Throw-In podcast: New York and Clare show why provinces still matter as Limerick hurlers look unstoppable

The latest edition of The Throw-in podcast is available Expand

With New York’s historic win over Leitrim and Clare's surprise defeat of Cork on the opening weekend of the championship, on the latest episode of the Throw-In podcast. Dick Clerkin, Donnchadh Boyle and Michael Verney discuss why the provinces are still important.

Plus, was Mayo’s defeat to Roscommon such a bad thing for them?

