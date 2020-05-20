The Throw-In: 20-20-50 - Martin Breheny's ultimate football and hurling player rankings

On this episode of The Throw-In, Will Slattery and Michael Verney are joined by Vincent Hogan and Martin Breheny to discuss the Irish Independent's 20-20-50 series.

Starting on Monday May 25th, Martin is ranking the 20 best footballers and hurlers from each county from the last 50 years. After going through each county, he will then rank the best footballers and hurlers by province before a final All-Ireland breakdown.

It is sure to cause plenty of debates - and it sparked a few among our panel too.

Martin discusses the criteria he used to make his rankings, while Vincent and Michael weigh in on some of the challengers of putting together a list like this as well as some of the talking points that are sure to come up.

You can find Martin's rankings in the Irish Independent and Independent.ie starting on Monday May 25 and finishing on May 30.

Online Editors