The surprise picks, tough omissions and controversial calls - Martin Breheny answers your 20-20-50 questions

Martin Breheny named Jack O'Shea (left) and Henry Shefflin the best footballer and hurler of the last 50 years. Expand

Martin Breheny named Jack O'Shea (left) and Henry Shefflin the best footballer and hurler of the last 50 years.

Martin Breheny

REACTION to our week-long 20-20-50 series, which concluded last Saturday with the selection of the top 20 footballers and hurlers since 1970, had four common themes.

1. Ranking players against each other from various decades may be an inexact science, but the GAA public love it.

2. They have very strong views, especially when working off lists compiled by someone else.