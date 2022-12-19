| 12.3°C Dublin

The split season debate reminds me of Brexit – the opposing sides are so entrenched, there is no middle ground

Pat Spillane

It is a good idea and was needed, but a compromise is now required

Conor Glass of Glen was impressive against Kilcoo of Down in the Ulster club SFC final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Conor Glass of Glen was impressive against Kilcoo of Down in the Ulster club SFC final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Kevin O’Donovan, the CEO of the Cork GAA Board said recently the split season may have been the GAA’s finest moment.

He pointed out it had resulted in the GAA’s best players returning to play games in their communities while there was still plenty of light left in the summer evenings.

