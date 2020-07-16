| 19.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The return of club GAA: Who's playing, can fans attend and how much will it cost to stream?

GAA club action is set to return after a lengthy hiatus this weekend. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

GAA club action is set to return after a lengthy hiatus this weekend. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

GAA club action is set to return after a lengthy hiatus this weekend. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

GAA club action is set to return after a lengthy hiatus this weekend. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

John Fallon

With club GAA action on the cusp of returning, John Fallon has all the information you need.

When is club GAA back?

The 2020 GAA championship season begins in earnest this weekend when clubs all over the country take centre stage. Most counties have decided to start with underage competitions to ease their way back and try to deal with Covid-19 restrictions but there is senior action in five counties, with the Wexford and Dublin hurling championships providing the most eye-catching fixtures.