‘The most influential player I can remember’ – Andy McEntee hails Stephen Cluxton after Dubs return

Antrim manager Andy McEntee has described Stephen Cluxton as “the most influential player that I can remember,” and reckons no other county would turn down the chance to bring him back.

The 41-year-old’s shock return has divided opinion since he emerged from the dressing-room in Croke Park on Sunday for Dublin’s last Division 2 game against Louth.

Speaking at last night’s launch of the Ulster SFC, McEntee insisted: “You play the best players available to you at the time. I don’t think there are many counties in Ireland that would turn around and say going back to Stephen Cluxton is a backwards step.”

McEntee, in his first season as Antrim manager, had six seasons in charge of Meath, four of which were during Cluxton’s captaincy.

“You’d have to say, in my generation and the generation before, he’s been the most influential player that I can remember,” stressed McEntee.

“He’s the one guy who has changed how the game is played, how his position is played. So why wouldn’t you play Stephen Cluxton if he was available to you?

“Obviously Evan Comerford has had a series of injuries, so…I wouldn’t blame them for that.”