THERE was no stopping Dublin fans and players celebrating the legendary five-in-a-row All Ireland win yesterday as parties continued throughout the night into Sunday morning.

THERE was no stopping Dublin fans and players celebrating the legendary five-in-a-row All Ireland win yesterday as parties continued throughout the night into Sunday morning.

The morning after: Dublin team head to Crumlin Children's Hospital after legendary five-in-a-row win

Despite empty streets, wind, rain and an early autumn’s breeze, fans took to the Boar’s Head in the capital’s Capel Street early on Sunday morning - with some faithful fans not even bothering to go home from the night before.

“I can’t believe we’re after doing a five in a row,” Dublin fan Darragh O’Connor (31) from Coolock told the Irish Independent.

“I don’t think this five in a row win could happen again, I think the Kerry team are very young and very good and they could do two or three in a row, but they won’t get the five,” he added.

“We can all die happy men now that we got the fifth,” said another blues fan.

For pub owner Hugh Hourican, the party hasn’t stopped for several days- and with the ladies final in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon, there’s no sign of stopping yet.

The owner admits that he didn’t get to sleep on Saturday night but he looked fresh in a light blue shirt on Sunday morning.

“It was an unbelievable All Ireland final and it was a fabulous occasion and it showed that the two best teams in the country were there yesterday,” he said.

Dublin footballers and fans celebrating on Sunday morning at the Boars Head on Capel Street. Pic Steve Humphreys,15th September 2019

GAA Newsletter

“You don’t sleep because of the adrenaline and the buzz, and it kicked off here on Friday so we were busy all day, then yesterday too and last night and it’s a fabulous buzz.”

Across the city, six of the players rose to the occasion and went to visit some very special fans at Children’s Health Ireland hospital at Crumlin.

Dublin die-hard fan Mary Rose O’Connell (12) was the first to meet the players at the steps of the hospital alongside her mum Margie and brother Billy.

She underwent a major surgery on her spine on Monday and the excitement of the replay helped keep her spirits up.

Dublin footballer Cian O’Sullivan with Harry McCormack (2) from Ballyfermot alongside his mother Leanne and Grandad Peter Judge at Childrens Health Ireland at Crumlin Hospital where Sam was brought in to visit some of the patients along with players. Pic Steve Humphreysm15th September 2019

“It creates a bit of distraction and takes her mind off the surgery,” said her mother.

“It was tough because they drew the first time but then finally they won,” said Mary Rose.

She even has a new rhyme for the Dublin team now that the 'drive-for-five' has been completed.

“Let’s fix it for six,” Mary Rose said.

The players met a sea of eagerly awaiting children and media as they posed and joked with some of the children upon their Garda escorted arrival at the hospital.

They met the Dublin mascot, little Harry McCormack (2) at the doors of the hospital before proceeding to the wards to meet some of the other children.

11-year-old Kate Cullivan and her dad Steve from Naas in Kildare were one of the first few children to meet the players.

Dublin footballer’s Jack McCaffrey and Con O’Callaghan with patient Kate Cullivan (11) from Naas Co Kildare at Childrens Health Ireland at Crumlin Hospital where Sam was brought in to visit some of the patients along with players. Pic Steve Humphreys, 15th September 2019

“It was really exciting to meet the lads,” she said.

“I knew Dublin were going to win yesterday,” she added.

Her father explained how she watched the match in her room with one of her consultants, who is a GAA fan.

“He checked her over and then watched the match with Kate,” said Mr Cullivan.

While the children were restlessly waiting, the players were exhausted but restless too- for Dublin’s Brian Howard, real life kicks in from today as he starts the final year of his business course in TUD.

“I start back in college tomorrow,” he said.

“I’ll be in final year but I’d like to have a holiday but that might come later down the line,” he added.

Speaking to reporters outside of the hospital, player Jack McCaffrey, who works as a doctor at Children’s Health Ireland hospital at Temple Street, told the Irish Independent that there’s no rest period on the cards for the lads just yet.

“We launch into the club league and championship, we have a kind of winner-takes-all league and championship game, so I’d nick my leg and probably take two weeks and step back from that.

“Football never stops, unfortunately,” he laughed.

Online Editors