The majesty of Limerick distilled into seven and a half minutes

There are myriad reasons why Limerick have reached consecutive finals for the first time since 1974; why John Kiely’s mean, green machine stands on the precipice of something never achieved by his county, back-to-back All-Irelands.

But really, when you reflect on the controlled mayhem of Saturday evening, you can distil it all down to seven-and-a-half minutes of Limerick in their methodical, remorseless pomp.

It started with Aaron Gillane’s point that could well have been a goal as the clock hit 20 minutes and 17 seconds. It ended, at 27:46, with Diarmuid Byrnes emerging from a thicket of midfield bodies to point on the run.

Six straight points had bequeathed a six-point chasm for a Waterford team whose bodies appeared suddenly drained of the energy that defines them.

Facing the back-door handicap of games on four consecutive Saturdays, Waterford could have blamed it all on burn-out. To his credit, Liam Cahill wasn’t in the market for post-match excuses, merely saying it was “tough going” but “we just have to soak it up.”

Besides, even a fully rested Deise may have struggled, ultimately, to keep pace with a Limerick team that mixes power with precision, ferocity with finesse, better than anyone else.

True, Waterford were no shrinking violets either through a deadlocked opening 20 minutes, three of their four points stemming from intense heat applied to men in green. But they’d missed even more – six wides by the first water break, three off Stephen Bennett’s stick from long-range frees.

Austin Gleeson’s second point, after Seán Finn was shoehorned into a turnover, carried the traits of a momentum-shifter. Instead, it kickstarted Limerick. Sift through the tape: not just the six straight points from Gillane, Séamus Flanagan, Gearóid Hegarty, Flanagan again, a Gillane free and Byrnes, but everything behind them.

Of the five puckouts that followed Gillane’s catalytic score, Limerick gobbled up four. Even the one initially retained came to nought when Peter Hogan was swallowed up by Dan Morrissey (a colossus at full-back) to initiate a trademark short-short-long move culminating in Flanagan’s equally typical over-the-shoulder effort.

In the midst of it all, Waterford had two misses: Gleeson fired into Nickie Quaid’s hands when he should have taken a relieving point, then Bennett’s fourth free from distance was snaffled in front of his bar by Quaid. Fine margins? Perhaps, but a second quarter won 0-11 to 0-4 certainly wasn’t.

In some respects, even though you can’t ignore Tom Morrissey’s herculean second half, what happened thereafter was statistical window-dressing. True, Waterford battled manfully to trim a deficit that had stretched to 10 back to six . . . until Gillane’s 55th-minute goal, created by the slick approach play of Peter Casey and Hegarty.

Equally true, even though Kiely saluted Quaid’s blank sheet as a “tremendous reward for the quality of our defending”, Limerick will forensically pore over the handful of half-chances and clearer openings worked by Waterford. But context is everything: all bar one came after Gillane’s green flag.

And so, after a 45-year famine comes the potential feast of a third All-Ireland in four seasons. While acknowledging that their back-to-back mission is “clearly a talking point” likely to dominate podcasts and media coverage, Kiely insisted: “Does it mean that we’ll prepare the next two weeks any different to what we did last year? No, it won’t.

“Listen, it’s a great achievement. But I think the biggest achievement that this group have done this year is that they have managed to incrementally improve from game to game.”

There will be some pre-match headaches, among them Casey’s likely absence after his off-the-ball tangle with Conor Gleeson resulted in a straight red card from John Keenan who, having consulted with his umpires, indicated it was for use of the head.

Kiely had yet to see the admittedly grainy footage when he said: “I do know from talking to Peter that there was a clash of heads alright, yes. But nothing malicious. Or nothing of any significance, really.”

They will reflect for a day or two before deciding whether to contest Casey’s All-Ireland suspension.

A different decision awaits his opposite number: whether to stick or twist with Waterford at the end of his initial two-year term.

“It’s hard to know yet but, look, these fellas are very hard to walk away from,” Cahill said.

The 11-point margin exactly mirrored the All-Ireland final gulf of last December.

“The passes just didn’t stick. Once that ball goes to ground with this Limerick team, if you haven’t it in your hand they’ll swarm you and batter you and turn it over,” Cahill reflected.

“But really proud of the way my players absolutely gave it everything. They’re a credit to themselves, their clubs, their families, Waterford hurling.”

Scorers – Limerick: A Gillane 1-5 (4f), T Morrissey 0-5, S Flanagan 0-4, C Lynch, D Byrnes (2f) 0-3 each, P Casey 0-2, W O’Donoghue, G Hegarty, D O’Donovan (f) 0-1 each. Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-6 (5f), A Gleeson 0-4 (1 sideline cut, 1f), D Hutchinson, C Lyons, J Barron 0-2 each, K Bennett 0-1.

LIMERICK – N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; P Casey, A Gillane, S Flanagan. Subs: D Reidy for Hegarty (66), G Mulcahy for Flanagan (68), R English for Byrnes (69), C Boylan for Lynch (70), C Coughlan for Nash (inj 73).

WATERFORD – S O’Brien; S McNulty, C Prunty, I Kenny; Shane Bennett (sweeper); K Bennett, C Gleeson, C Lyons; J Barron, P Hogan; J Fagan, J Prendergast, Stephen Bennett; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson. Subs: D Lyons for Hogan (44), M Kiely for Prendergast (44), N Montgomery for Fagan (52), S Fives for Kenny (55), P Curran for Shane Bennett (55).

REF – J Keenan (Wicklow)

Man of the Match

Tom Morrissey

Darragh O’Donovan won the RTÉ award while Dan Morrissey and Séamus Flanagan were on our shortlist … but we’re leaning towards the younger Morrissey, a player made for the Croke Park stage, whose solid first half was followed by a superlative second as he finished with 0-5 from play and several assists.

Talking Point

Peter Casey’s sending-off spoiled an otherwise perfect day for Limerick. John Kiely suggested there was “nothing malicious” in his clash of heads with Conor Gleeson – but getting his red card rescinded looks a big ask and he stands to miss the biggest day of all.

Magic Moment

Séamus Flanagan’s fourth point - classic Limerick. A line ball up the touchline was caught by Cian Lynch; cue an instant off-load to Tom Morrisey who, under huge pressure, fizzed a crossfield pass towards Flanagan … and his sublime over-the-shoulder finish did the rest.

Match statistics

Wides

Limerick: 15 (7 in first half)

Waterford: 12 (8)

Frees

Limerick: 11 (5 in first half)

Waterford: 11 (6)

Yellow Cards

Limerick: 1 (C Lynch 16)

Waterford: 1 (S McNulty 48)

Red Cards

Limerick: 1 (P Casey 59)

Attendance

24,000 (permitted capacity)

What Next?

Holders Limerick advance to the All-Ireland SHC final on August 22, their first appearance in back-to-back finals since 1974. Waterford crash out, their Liam MacCarthy famine set to extend into a 63rd year.