| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The key dates, the obstacles and will there be crowds? - Everything you need to know about the return of GAA

The GAA have released a return to play plan ahead of the resumption of club and county activity. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The GAA have released a return to play plan ahead of the resumption of club and county activity. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA have released a return to play plan ahead of the resumption of club and county activity. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

The GAA have released a return to play plan ahead of the resumption of club and county activity. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

The GAA unveiled has its 'return to activity' plan, prioritising safety of its members as it balances with getting back up and running.

Here are some of the relevant questions, answers and talking points to arise from the document.

What are the key dates for the GAA?