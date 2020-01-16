The Joe Brolly transcript: His TV return, whether he is a 'hypocrite' and the RTÉ Whatsapp group

Question: As someone who said you don't agree with pay TV, why have you said yes to eir?

Answer: "Well, I think I was the only one, certainly the only pundit ploughing a lone furrow on this, starting 10 years ago. Setting out a vision for the GAA community. I met Páraic Duffy at least three times before the first rights issue, before the second rights issue as well. He came to see me in Belfast and asked for my support. He asked me to stop what I was doing.

"And we're 10 years down the line now and eventually you have to come to the realisation that you're howling into the wilderness.

"The decision has been made by the GAA and there's no going back. I love the GAA and I'll defend it to the death to the outside world, even if I excoriate it on the inside and to the hierarchy.

"I didn't want to leave things the way it was in RTÉ. I felt very hurt. I thought he (head of Sport Declan McBennett) was joking whenever it happened.

"He said to me - and he repeated it three times - that on the day of the drawn final, at 11 minutes past three, you behaved outrageously and unprofessionally towards a fellow pundit. You said to him, 'Would you stop pulling my arm?' I said, 'Have you lost your marbles? Are you serious?' He said, 'Yes, seriously. We're not renewing your contract.'

"I told Pat (Spillane) about this and he thought I was joking. We were like an old married couple, we were like Statler and Waldorf. After that drawn final, I was warmly congratulating him after his nephew (Killian Spillane) had scored that great goal. I was doing this in studio, live on telly.

"But when the new head of sport came in, it was quite obvious that this was going to be a micro-managed regime. Control was the key thing… the idea of connection with an audience or anything like that became irrelevant and speaking your mind became a no-no. It became about control."

Q: So, is this an act of vengeance?

A: "Ha ha! I wouldn't say that. That would not be right. But I loved the public conversation, don't get me wrong. I was surprised by how enthusiastic I was when I got the call from eir. I didn't expect to get a call from anybody. And when I got the call, I could feel instinctively that I'd like to do it.

"But the RTÉ stuff, I was very hurt by that. I was there for 20 years. I had dealt with previous heads of sport like Glen Killane or Ryle Nugent and these were guys who I never saw. They'd text you every now and then and say, 'That was great telly'. You'd meet them at the negotiations.

"It was made absolutely clear - 'Do what you do. Don't offend the laws of libel but aside from that, the floor is yours.' And that's what fostered the public conversation. Whatever it was, whether you were right or wrong, that's what made for conversation."

Q: Was there an easier way? How could they have managed it better?

A: "I don't think it was about RTÉ in general. I got calls afterwards from people in the organisation going, 'F***, seriously?'

"One of the things that happened was he set up a WhatsApp group for the show, which he completely dominated. It was like a headmaster and the pupils. And then I started to get scripts - 'We want you to say this, we want you to cover this bit of video analysis. And I was like, 'F***, get a narrator. Get a newsreader.'

"It became about blandness and statistics. I'm not against statistics. But in the public conversation, on RTÉ, when you've got a mother with young kids watching it for the fun, when you have an old farmer somewhere, the lads taking a drink in the bar … they don't want to know about the productivity rate of Cork in the first half.

Q: Is he not entitled to do that, as editor of the show?

A: "He is, yeah. But that's fine. He can do that. But if that's the type of show that he wants, I'll not be in it …

"You see with the newer breed of pundits; for example, you see the rugby players who have just recently become pundits. Because they have come through that culture of saying nothing, they don't say anything. They're talking without speaking. And that's the process that's well under way now with RTÉ."

Q: Does that make the hurt … ?

A: "Well, I was very annoyed about it … like, I'm a big boy and that's it. I appreciate, look, I'm not the head of sport, he makes the decisions, that's the end of it.

"But, you know, 20 years, being such a strong part of the public conversation. And then there wasn't even a... Jesus, I didn't even get a f***ing clock!"

Q: Did the 3.11pm memo come from Declan McBennett?

A: "He said that to me three times; he kept saying it. 'At 11 minutes past three you said something outrageous, and it can't be tolerated, to Pat Spillane, a fellow analyst. You said to him, and he kept quoting it, 'Would you stop pulling my arm'."

Q: Was your contract going to be up?

A: "Aye, it was up now."

Q: When a journalist contacted RTÉ, they didn't want to make a comment?

A: "Well, that's not right either because he said 'We're not going to say anything about this and we'll just leave it', and I said 'Look, I appreciate that.' And then the next day it was in The Mirror, saying Joe Brolly's career is over."

Q: Are there conditions written into your eir contract?

A: "You try to play along and try to mould it into your direction. With this gig, they guaranteed me total independence. Total independence."

Q: Aren't you a hypocrite (regarding his attitude to GAA on subscription TV)?

A: "Well, I don't know, I mean I suppose you could say that. For me I think sooner or later you've got to move on. I can't keep … like, in ten years who is even going to remember any of this? 'Is he still f***king banging on about that?' It annoyed me at the time and, those meetings with Páraic Duffy, I was extremely annoyed."

Q: But do you know what I'm saying?

A: "I take your point, I know what you're saying. But I've chosen to do it. I think the reality is you either become irrelevant or you accept the reality. The GAA has made this decision. It's set in stone. I had conversations at a high level two years ago; this is over. Nobody is talking about it. No players are talking about it. I mean, if you said it to any of the players here today, they would say 'Have you lost your f***ing mind?' It's a generational thing. Also, I was conscious that I was more or less ploughing a lone furrow. The debate is dead."

Q: Is anyone going to beat Dublin this year?

A: "No, no. I would imagine Des Farrell will be smart enough to know that this is going to be a very light-touch regime. They're very independent, mature players and crucially they've got that component that all the greatest teams have - they've got an absolute trust in each other that comes from that very unusual thing where you've got a group where, when they play together, they respond as though a switch has been flicked to adversity.

Q: Will Dublin run out of road eventually?

A: "They will. They'll run into Clifford eventually… one of the great joys of being a Gaelic football follower now is watching David Clifford playing football. He's a complete football machine.

"They need structure in the team around him. He's got to be the go-to, as he is with East Kerry, and I don't think there's anything beyond that kid and he will most certainly win a senior All-Ireland, I suspect sooner rather than later.

"I say one more All-Ireland for the Dubs and then the following year Kerry, so long as they're structured around Clifford. He's not markable."

Irish Independent