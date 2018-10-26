The Herald/Dublin City FM - Dublin Football Championship final Podcast: Can Jude's halt Crokes' double bid?

St Jude's have all the momentum heading into this weekend's Dublin Senior Football championship final.

St Jude's have all the momentum heading into this weekend's Dublin Senior Football championship final.

That's according to the panel on the Dublin City FM/Herald podcast who believe the Templeogue side will be brimming with confidence after taking the scalps of Ballymun and St Vincent's.

If Kilmacud Crokes are to halt their march, then their forwards need to offer a bigger scoring threat to ease the pressure on Dublin star Paul Mannion.

The panel of Paul Curran, Ronan MacLochlainn, Andy Cunningham and Tony Lambe were looking forward to a bumper bank holiday weekend as Kilmacud Crokes attempt a championship double as they also face Ballyboden St Enda's in the hurling final replay on Sunday.

Online Editors