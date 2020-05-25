Who is the best footballer and hurler of the past 50 years?

Brian Corcoran has overtaken Ray Cummins as Cork hurling's No 1 in the Independent.ie/Irish Independent 202050 ranking project, featuring players from the last 50 years.

Cummins was chosen at full-forward on both the All-Ireland Teams of the Century (1984) and Millennium (2000). Corcoran’s career (1992-2006) took him from corner-back to centre-back to full-forward, winning All-Stars in the three positions, while he was also chosen as Hurler of the Year on two occasions.

Nicky English (Tipperary), Seánie McMahon (Clare), Ken McGrath (Waterford), Pat Hartigan (Limerick) and current star Shane Conway (Kerry) take top hurling spot in the other five counties.

Today, we carry the top 20 hurlers and footballers in the six Munster counties, with Ulster to come tomorrow and Connacht on Thursday. The provincial selections will appear on Friday, followed on Saturday by the top 20 nationally.

In Munster football, Jack O’Shea (Kerry), Larry Tompkins (Cork), John Galvin (Limerick), Noel Roche (Clare), Declan Browne (Tipperary) and John Hennessy (Waterford) are the No 1 choices.

There’s no place on the Kerry squad for the legendary Mick O’Connell on the grounds that, despite playing into the 1970s, most of his best performances came in the 1950s and 1960s. David Clifford, Kerry’s latest super-talent, also misses out as he hasn’t done enough yet to squeeze ahead of some very big names.

Cork No 1 Larry Tompkins features on two top 20s, having been at No 7 on the Kildare list, which appeared yesterday. Jimmy Barry-Murphy is ranked at No 3 in Cork hurling and football, a tribute to his versatility.

You can have your say in the polls below as to who you think is the greatest footballer and hurler from each county. Alternatively, you can send your own top 20 list, as well as any issues or disagreements you might have with our rankings, to sportcomment@independent.ie.

