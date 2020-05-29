Close

Premium

Revealed: The Top 20 hurlers in Ireland over the past 50 years

Expand

Close

Martin Breheny

Kilkenny changed everything between 2000 and 2009: most All-Ireland titles in a decade, most Hurlers of the Year and most All-Stars.

The triumphs rolled on for the first five years of the next decade too, making it the most successful 15 years by any county in hurling history.

It wasn’t as if the 1970-2000 period was unproductive either – yielding eight All-Ireland titles, including three back-to-back successes.