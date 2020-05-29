Close

Revealed: The Top 20 footballers in Ireland over the past 50 years

Martin Breheny

And so to the super 20. We started with a cast of thousands and worked it down to 465, comprised of the top 20 in every county.

The next step involved reducing it to 80, 20 each from the four provinces, before completing the process today with the top 20 nationally.

The No 1 spot goes to Jack O’Shea, the super-charged Kerry midfielder who delivered at such a consistently high level in the late 1970s and through the 1980s. Six successive All Stars (1980-85) was an amazing personal achievement, beaten only by winning the Footballer of the Year awards in four of those years.