GAA Top 20: Who are the best Ulster footballers and hurlers of the past 50 years?

Left to right, Armagh's Kieran McGeeney, Monaghan's Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes, Tyrone's Peter Canavan and Donegal's Michael Murphy Expand

Martin Breheny

Three All-Ireland-winning captains fill top spot in their respective Ulster counties in our 202050 series, which runs all week and ranks the top 20 players in counties, provinces and nationally.

Peter Canavan (Tyrone), Michael Murphy (Donegal) and Kieran McGeeney (Armagh), all of whom were so important in their counties’ All-Ireland successes, will also be leading contenders for inclusion in our Ulster top 20. So too will Anthony Tohill (Derry) and Greg Blaney (Down), who also featured on All-Ireland-winning sides during long careers.

Today, we carry the top 20s in football for the last 50 years in the nine Ulster counties, plus their hurling counterparts from Antrim and Down.