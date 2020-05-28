| 9.6°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Who are the best hurlers in their province from the past 50 years?

Martin Breheny

The county choices have been completed in our 202050 ranking series – and today we carry the provincial selections, clearing the way for the announcement tomorrow of the 20 top hurlers in the country since 1970.

It will be the culmination of a week in which a total of 940 players were ranked within their counties, 160 in their provinces (including Galway hurlers, who represent Connacht) and 40 in the national selections.

Players from all six lines are represented at the pinnacle of the provincial selections, Brian Corcoran – who played at corner-back, centre-back and full-forward – is No 1 in Munster hurling, while ‘Sambo’ McNaughton (half-back, midfield and attack) takes top spot in Ulster hurling.