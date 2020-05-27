| 8.7°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Who are the best Connacht footballers and hurlers of the past 50 years?

Left to right, Roscommon's Dermot Earley, Galway hurler Joe Canning, Mayo's Ciarán McDonald and Galway's Pádraic Joyce Expand

Martin Breheny

Pádraic Joyce and Joe Canning will head the Galway challenge in pursuit of places on the national 1-20 football and hurling ranking lists which are now headed for the provincial stages.

Today, as part of our 202050 series where we name the top hurlers and football over the past 50 years, we carry the Connacht football and Galway hurling 1-20s. The provincial rankings (four football, three hurling) will be published tomorrow, followed on Saturday by the two national top 20s.

Canning takes top spot in Galway hurling, edging out fellow ‘JCs’, Joe Cooney and John Connolly. All three are former Hurler of the Year award winners and, between them, have given the county 42 years’ combined service. Canning (31) will extend that whenever the GAA scene re-opens.