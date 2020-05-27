GAA Top 20: Who are the best Connacht footballers and hurlers of the past 50 years?

Pádraic Joyce and Joe Canning will head the Galway challenge in pursuit of places on the national 1-20 football and hurling ranking lists which are now headed for the provincial stages.

Today, as part of our 202050 series where we name the top hurlers and football over the past 50 years, we carry the Connacht football and Galway hurling 1-20s. The provincial rankings (four football, three hurling) will be published tomorrow, followed on Saturday by the two national top 20s.

Canning takes top spot in Galway hurling, edging out fellow ‘JCs’, Joe Cooney and John Connolly. All three are former Hurler of the Year award winners and, between them, have given the county 42 years’ combined service. Canning (31) will extend that whenever the GAA scene re-opens.

Peter Finnerty, a five-time All-Star, comes fourth, followed by Conor Hayes, the most successful captain in Galway hurling history.

In football, Joyce is followed by Ja Fallon, Michael Donnellan, Kevin Walsh and Seán Óg de Paor, four others who did so much to bring Sam Maguire west in 1998 and 2001.

Lee Keegan heads the Mayo rankings and is the only No 1 in the five Connacht counties who is still playing. Liam McHale, Keith Higgins and James Nallen are next in line.

Roscommon legend Dermot Earley takes top spot in Roscommon, followed by Tony McManus and Harry Keegan. Mickey Kearins, regarded as one of the best footballers never to win an All-Ireland medal, leads the Sligo rankings, with Mickey Quinn and Seamus Quinn tops in Leitrim.





GALWAY HURLING

What were the odds on the three best Galway hurlers of the last 50 years – and possibly of all time – having the same initials?

A real longshot, but it came to pass with John Connolly, Joe Cooney and Joe Canning showcasing their amazing array skills for a combined total of 42 years. And with Canning still playing, that span will extend further whenever the current plague lifts.

Connolly starred between 1967 and 1981, Cooney between 1984 and 2000, while Canning’s on-going career was launched in 2008.

Ranking the three JCs against each other is the ultimate in borderline judgement, which is why opinion remains divided in Galway.

Unlike Cooney (below, left) and Canning, Connolly (below, right) was part of a generation of players that had to work very hard to shake off the seriously damaging impact of a depressing decade in the Munster championship in the 1960s.

They eventually succeeded in not only doling that, but also in taking Galway to the top table, first with a hugely important National League success in 1975, followed up five years later by a first All-Ireland title for 57 years.

Connolly’s role in driving the squad forward during that period, a process which created a new and positive environment for youngsters, should never be forgotten. His selection as Galway’s first Hurler of the Year in 1980 was wholly appropriate.

Cooney and the under-18 class of 1983, which won Galway’s first All-Ireland MHC title, benefited from the new sense of confidence, with many of them going on to enjoy great senior careers. Cooney was the leader of that pack.

A five-time All Star, he was Hurler of the Year in 1987 and continued to excel in a career which also yielded two All-Ireland club titles with Sarsfields.

Expand Close Joe Cooney and Joe Canning have 5 All-Stars each with Cooney's two All-Irelands one ahead of Canning so far. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joe Cooney and Joe Canning have 5 All-Stars each with Cooney's two All-Irelands one ahead of Canning so far. Photo: Sportsfile

Joe Canning was born a month after Galway won the 1988 All-Ireland final, a time when they assumed more titles would flow quite regularly. Incredibly, it was another 29 years before their next success, with Canning one of the main men. It’s a role he filled ever since his explosive senior debut in 2008. We’re ranking him at No 1, just ahead of Cooney and Connolly.

Five-time All Star, Pete Finnerty, a wing-back of ferocious power and determination, comes next followed by Conor Hayes, one of a small Galway group who won three All-Ireland medals in the 1980s. One of the smartest full-backs in the game and a man for the really big days, he was also an excellent leader, highlighted by captaining Galway to the All-Ireland double in 1987-88.

Like John Connolly, Iggy Clarke was part of the squad that took Galway out of the doldrums in the mid-1970s. Unfortunately, he missed the 1980 All-Ireland final win through injury, but did enough before and after to be in the top six, followed by Tony Keady, the powerhouse centre-back and Hurler of the Year in 1988.

The impact of the Canning family on Galway hurling is underlined by having two in the leading group, with Joe’s older brother, Ollie coming in at No 7. He is the only one in the top 16 to not have won an All-Ireland senior inter-county medal. He did, of course, win four All-Irelands with Portumna.

Galway Hurling: 1. Joe Canning, 2. Joe Cooney, 3. John Connolly, 4. Pete Finnerty, 5. Conor Hayes, 6. Iggy Clarke, 7. Ollie Canning, 8. Tony Keady, 9. Noel Lane, 10. David Burke, 11. Dáithí Burke, 12. Sylvie Linnane, 13. PJ Molloy, 14. Gerry McInerney, 15. Michael Coleman, 16. Steve Mahon, 17. Damien Hayes, 18. Seán Silke, 19. Joe Rabbitte, 20. Eugene Cloonan

Click here to vote and have your say on who is the greatest Galway hurler of the last 50 years





GALWAY FOOTBALL

The curtain-raiser to the League game saw St Jarlath’s beat Tuam rivals, St Patrick’s, in the Connacht colleges final with a team which featured Pádraic and Tommie Joyce, Michael Donnellan, John Divilly, Declan and Tomás Meehan. Derek Savage played for St Patrick’s.

Four years later, all seven of them, five as starters, were aboard the Galway squad that won the All-Ireland title. So too were seven of the 1994 squad that lost to Meath. It was the perfect coming together under John O’Mahony of an exceptional group of youngsters and a solid base of experienced players, who always had the talent, if not the back-up, to make something special happen.

Five of the 1998 Galway team – three from the older set, two from the younger brigade, make up our top five, led by Pádraic Joyce, arguably the greatest forward in Galway history.

Expand Close Padraic Joyce won 2 All-Ireland Football Championships, beating Kildare in 1998 and Meath in 2001., claiming the Player of the Year awars in the second year. He is the current managter of their inter-couty side. Photo by Aoife Rice/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Padraic Joyce won 2 All-Ireland Football Championships, beating Kildare in 1998 and Meath in 2001., claiming the Player of the Year awars in the second year. He is the current managter of their inter-couty side. Photo by Aoife Rice/Sportsfile

It’s a view that will be challenged by those who rate Seán Purcell (1948-62) as the best footballer of all time. However, the claims are not mutually exclusive. Purcell played mostly in attack, but featured in all five outfield lines at various stages. That reinforces his case for more extensive recognition, whereas Joyce was an out-and-out forward.

Joyce’s role, both in general play and from frees, in Galway’s 1998 and 2001 All-Ireland wins, were high points in a super career where he won the Footballer of the Year award in 2001. Michael Donnellan took that accolade in 1998, a fitting honour for one of the most exciting players of his generation.

He’s nudged out of second place by Ja Fallon, whose career extended for 12 years. Kevin Walsh and Seán óg de Paor, both of whom also enjoyed lengthy careers, complete the top five.

Galway football: 1. Pádraic Joyce, 2. Jarlath Fallon, 3. Michael Donnellan, 4. Kevin Walsh, 5. Seán Óg de Paor, 6. Michael Meehan, 7. Johnny Hughes, 8. TJ Gilmore, 9. Séamus McHugh, 10. Tomás Mannion, 11. Liam Sammon, 12. Shane Walsh, 13. John Tobin, 14. Gay McManus, 5. Jimmy Duggan, 16. Derek Savage, 17. Val Daly, 18. Gary Fahey, 19. Declan Meehan, 20. Kieran Fitzgerald

Click here to vote and have your say on who is the greatest Galway footballer of the last 50 years





LEITRIM FOOTBALL

In 1990, Mickey Quinn won an All Star award at midfield ahead of Meath pair, Gerry McEntee and Liam Hayes, Dublin duo, Paul Clarke and Dave Foran, Donegal’s Anthony Molloy and Brian Murray, Cork All-Ireland medal winner, Danny Culloty and Roscommon’s John Newton, all of whom played on much more successful teams.

It was quite an achievement for the Aughawillan man, but then he was a contender most years, but always lost out to opponents who featured on teams whose seasons lasted longer into the summer. The All Star selectors deviated from that script in 1990, choosing Quinn and Kevin O’Brien (Wicklow).

All Star teams almost always attract criticism, but there were few complaints about either Quinn’s or O’Brien’s selections.

Quinn’s achievement in becoming the first Leitrim All Star award was even lauded off the pulpit in his local church.

“Fr O’Sullivan went on about it for five minutes on the altar on Sunday and afterwards it was like a wedding with everyone shaking my hand,” Quinn told John Connolly in the Leitrim Observer.

The All Star award was won in his ninth inter-county season and he was still a very influential figure when an even greater prize – Leitrim’s first Connacht title for 67 years – came his way four years later.

That remarkable campaign, presided over by manager John O’Mahony, produced Leitrim’s second All Star, this time a 20-year-old who beat a formidable field to land the full-back slot.

Séamus Quinn, who O’Mahony described in his autobiography, as “one of the most naturally athletic footballers I ever worked with” was only in his second season when Leitrim embarked on a historic run, which electrified the county as they beat Galway, Roscommon and Mayo to land the provincial title. Quinn’s brilliance at full-back was crucial to a title success that’s still fondly remembered in Leitrim (bridging a gap back to 1927).

Third choice, Mickey Martin brought a swashbuckling style to a career that spanned three decades but unfortunately it ended before the 1994 Nestor Cup success, which was led by captain, Declan Darcy, who takes fourth place.

Leitrim Football: 1. Mickey Quinn, 2. Séamus Quinn, 3. Mickey Martin, 4. Declan Darcy, 5. Ollie Honeyman, 6. Noel Moran, 7. Frank Holohan, 8. Ben Wrynn, 9. John McKeon, 10. Pádraig Kenny, 11. Emlyn Mulligan, 12. Pat Donohue, 13. George Dugdale, 14. Noel Crossan, 15. Dermot Reynolds, 16. Paddy Maguire, 17. Declan Maxwell, 18. Colin McGlynn, 19. Aidan Rooney, 20. Ryan O’Rourke

Click here to vote and have your say on who is the greatest Leitrim footballer of the last 50 years





MAYO FOOTBALL

If Mayo supporters were told at the start of 2011 that by the end of the decade their team would have contested five All-Ireland finals, won 24 All Star awards, received 46 nominations and picked up two Footballer of the Year awards, the automatic assumption would be that Sam Maguire spent a few seasons out west.

Not so. Despite numerous individual awards, their

All-Ireland drought continued, often in the cruellest circumstances.

Despite that, Mayo actually created a record by becoming the first county to take the Footballer of the Year award (Lee Keegan 2016, Andy Moran 2017) in successive seasons without winning the All-Ireland title.

Keegan added four All Stars to his haul, helping him to take No 1 spot on our top 20. His consistency as a specialist marker, usually deployed against the opposition’s main attacking threat, backed up by an intuitive ability to time his forward runs with split second precision, makes him one of the best all-rounders in the modern game.

Expand Close (L-R) Liam McHale, Lee Keegan and Keith Higgins have all played in multiple All-Ireland final as the Green and Red tried to end their Sam Maguire drought. Pictures: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (L-R) Liam McHale, Lee Keegan and Keith Higgins have all played in multiple All-Ireland final as the Green and Red tried to end their Sam Maguire drought. Pictures: Sportsfile

Keegan’s All-Ireland ambitions are still alive, unlike Liam McHale, who did so much to boost Mayo’s fortunes in the 1980s/90s.

Whether operating at midfield, centre-forward or full-forward, his fielding ability, subtle basketball touches and game-reading combined in a formidable package.

And still the questions remains: if he wan’t sent off early in the 1996 All-Ireland final replay against Meath, would Mayo have won?

Keith Higgins, James Nallen and Colm Boyle are three of the best defenders ever to play for Mayo; Andy Moran and Ciarán McDonald have similar claims in attack while David Clarke is one of only six goalkeepers who have won All Stars in successive years.

Unlike most other counties, ten of our top Mayo 12 are drawn from goalkeeper/defence/midfield, pointing to a pattern which may go some way to explaining why Mayo’s All-Ireland misery continues.

Quite simply, they haven’t produced as many really top class forwards as their main rivals over many decades.

Mayo Football: 1. Lee Keegan, 2. Liam McHale, 3. Keith Higgins, 4. James Nallen, 5. Andy Moran, 6. Ciarán McDonald, 7. Colm Boyle, 8. David Clarke, 9. Willie Joe Padden, 10. Aidan O’Shea, 11. Kenneth Mortimer, 12. Noel Connelly, 13. Alan Dillon, 14. Martin Carney, 15. Cillian O’Connor, 16. TJ Kilgallon, 17. James Horan, 18. Conor Mortimer, 19. David Heaney, 20. Colm McManamon

Click here to vote and have your say on who is the greatest Mayo footballer of the last 50 years





ROSCOMMON FOOTBALL

Dermot Earley is in that category. His prolonged quest for an All-Ireland medal didn’t produce the fairytale ending his skills deserved, but he will always be remembered as an exceptional performer throughout a 20-year senior inter-county career (1965-85).

It yielded Connacht (five), National League (one), interprovincial (two) titles and two All Star awards and while the All-Ireland pursuit took Roscommon to a final in 1980, they lost to Kerry in a game they had enough chances to win.

Few will dispute our rating of Earley as Roscommon’s No 1 over the past 50 years and, in a second tribute to the family’s contribution to the county, his younger brother, Paul also features in the top ten.

Expand Close Dermot Earley won five Connacht titles and two All-Stars during a golden era for Roscommon football. Picture: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dermot Earley won five Connacht titles and two All-Stars during a golden era for Roscommon football. Picture: Sportsfile

We rank Tony McManus at No 2 and still can’t quite figure out how he had to wait until 1989 for his only All Star award. Really, were there 72 better forwards over the previous 12 years? His omission for so long remains a stain on the All Star scheme, especially when you examine some of the selections during that period.

Tony’s colleague, Harry Keegan, fared much better, winning three All Stars awards in 1978-80-86. All three were at right corner-back, proving how accomplished he was in a position not noted for producing multiple All Stars, especially from counties that don’t win All-Ireland titles.

Keegan was tough, tenacious and, equally importantly, had an instinctive ability to read the game ahead of most opposition.

Full-back, Pat Lindsay was smart in that area too during a long career in a position which Meath’s Mick Lyons once described as being akin to life in the mafia (“Kill or be killed”). Both survived quite comfortably!

Roscommon Football: 1. Dermot Earley, 2. Tony McManus, 3. Harry Keegan, 4. Pat Lindsay, 5. Mickey Freyne, 6. John O’Gara, 7. Danny Murray, 8. Tom Heneghan, 9. Séamus Hayden, 10. Paul Earley, 11. Eamon McManus Snr, 12. Frankie Dolan, 13. John ‘Jigger’ O’Connor, 14. John Newton, 15. Francie Grehan, 16. Gerry Mannion, 17. Pat Doorey, 18. Fergal O’Donnell, 19. Seánie McDermott, 20. Gay Sheerin

Click here to vote and have your say on who is the greatest Roscommon footballer of the last 50 years





SLIGO FOOTBALL

He played inter-county for 17 years and had the honour of becoming Sligo’s first All Star winner in 1971, the year the scheme was launched. Chosen at left half-forward, it was a fitting tribute to a man who had done so much for his county over previous decade.

He had a better record against the much vaunted Galway three-in-a-row (1964-65-66) defence than most other forwards from stronger counties and, in all probability, would have led a very good Sligo team to a Connacht title in a less competitive era.

They had to wait until 1975 to win their first title since 1928, with Kearins the main hitman as they beat Galway and Mayo (replay). He scored a total of 1-18 in those three games. In 1984, he was chosen on the Team of the Century for players who never won All-Ireland medals.

Expand Close Mickey Kearins played for Sligo for 17 years and had the honour of becoming the county's first All Star winner in 1971 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mickey Kearins played for Sligo for 17 years and had the honour of becoming the county's first All Star winner in 1971

O’Hara’s Connacht success came in 2007 when they beat Galway in the final, a triumph which took them into the All-Ireland quarter-final for the second time in five years. They had got there via the qualifiers in 2002 by beating Tyrone, the reigning Allianz League champions, and were unlucky to lose in a replay to Armagh, who went on to win the All-Ireland title.

O’Hara was a leading figure in that exciting season too, delivering a series of excellent performances which earned him an All Star award at centre-forward. It was Sligo’s first All Star success since Barnes Murphy in 1974.

Barnes Murphy also played a significant role in their 1975 Connacht success, with his imposing presence at centre-back providing a major security point for his colleagues.

Sligo Football: 1. Mickey Kearins, 2. Eamonn O’Hara, 3. Barnes Murphy, 4. Charlie Harrison, 5. Martin McCarrick, 6. Mark Breheny, 7. John Brennan, 8. John Kent, 9. Paul Durcan, 10. Paul Taylor, 11. David Kelly, 12. Mattie Hoey, 13. Dessie Sloyan, 14. Johnny Davey, 15. Adrian Marren, 16. Mattie Brennan, 17. Noel McGuire, 18. Ross Donovan, 19. Seán Davey, 20. Johnny Stenson

Click here to vote and have your say on who is the greatest Sligo footballer of the last 50 years





Click on your Connacht county below:

Galway hurling, Galway football, Leitrim football, Mayo football, Roscommon football, Sligo football

Click on your Ulster county below:

Antrim football, Antrim hurling, Armagh football, Cavan football, Derry football, Donegal football, Down football, Down hurling, Fermanagh football, Monaghan football, Tyrone football

Click on your Munster county below:

Clare hurling, Clare football, Cork hurling, Cork football, Kerry hurling, Kerry football, Limerick hurling, Limerick football, Tipperary hurling, Tipperary football, Waterford hurling, Waterford football

Click on your Leinster county below:

Carlow football, Carlow hurling, Dublin football, Dublin hurling, Kildare football, Kilkenny hurling, Laois football, Laois hurling, Louth football, Longford football, Meath football, Offaly football, Offaly hurling, Westmeath football, Westmeath hurling, Wexford football, Wexford hurling, Wicklow football