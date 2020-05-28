| 9.6°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Ulster Football - Peter inspired Tyrone's great expectations

Peter Canavan collects the Sam Maguire in 2003. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Martin Breheny

Peter Canavan may be looking over his shoulder, checking on Michael Murphy’s whereabouts but, for now at least, he is still in front. Whether he stays there remains to be seen as Murphy’s career still has some way to go.

Canavan signed off in 2005, completing a career which saw him do more than anyone else for the Tyrone cause of the previous 16 seasons. Modern-day Tyrone players emerged at a time when the culture in the county had changed. Canavan and many others had made that possible, first by battling so hard during disappointing times before finally forcing their way to the top. It required real mental resilience, a quality Canavan possessed in abundance.

As a finisher Peter ‘The Great’ was at the highest end of the market and also had real leadership. Murphy holds a similar role for Donegal. Efficient at midfield and attack, he is one of the most versatile players in the game – something that has stood to Donegal for more than a decade.