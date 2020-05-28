GAA Top 20: Ulster Football - Peter inspired Tyrone's great expectations

Peter Canavan may be looking over his shoulder, checking on Michael Murphy’s whereabouts but, for now at least, he is still in front. Whether he stays there remains to be seen as Murphy’s career still has some way to go.

Canavan signed off in 2005, completing a career which saw him do more than anyone else for the Tyrone cause of the previous 16 seasons. Modern-day Tyrone players emerged at a time when the culture in the county had changed. Canavan and many others had made that possible, first by battling so hard during disappointing times before finally forcing their way to the top. It required real mental resilience, a quality Canavan possessed in abundance.

As a finisher Peter ‘The Great’ was at the highest end of the market and also had real leadership. Murphy holds a similar role for Donegal. Efficient at midfield and attack, he is one of the most versatile players in the game – something that has stood to Donegal for more than a decade.

Seán Cavanagh played in a variety of positions too, using his high-energy style as a constant power generator. His accuracy from long range efforts – often delivered after his trademark 'dummy' – made him the best in the business in a facet of play where the standard isn't as high as it should be. Anthony Tohill was good with long-range strikes too, while he had few peers in basic midfield play, fielding and carrying the ball into attacking territory. He was also an accurate freetaker, adding to his value for Derry as they enjoyed their best ever run in the first half of the 1990s. Kieran McGeeney is the only defender in our top five, a rating earned for a career where his determination was phenomenal. Like Canavan and Tohill, he was from a county with no previous experience of winning All-Ireland titles but he never accepted that what went before should influence the present. ULSTER TOP 20 1. Peter Canavan (Tyrone), 2. Michael Murphy, (Donegal), 3. Seán Cavanagh (Tyrone), 4. Anthony Tohill (Derry), 5. Kieran McGeeney, (Armagh), 6. Greg Blaney (Down), 7. Martin McHugh (Donegal), 8. Mickey Linden (Down), 9. 'Nudie' Hughes (Monaghan), 10. Tony Scullion (Derry), 11. Karl Lacey (Donegal), 12. Eugene McKenna (Tyrone), 13. Conor McManus (Monaghan), 14. Joe Kernan (Armagh), 15. Paddy Moriarty (Armagh), 16. Peter McGinnity (Fermanagh), 17. Oisín McConville (Armagh), 18. Stephen O'Neill (Tyrone), 19. Steven McDonnell (Armagh), 20. Tony Boyle (Donegal)