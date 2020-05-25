| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA Top 20: Tompkins, JBM or Morgan - who is the greatest Cork footballer of the last 50 years?

Having started his inter-county career with his native Kildare, Larry Tompkins went on to win 6 Munster titles and 2 All-Ireland's with his adopted home. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Having started his inter-county career with his native Kildare, Larry Tompkins went on to win 6 Munster titles and 2 All-Ireland's with his adopted home. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Having started his inter-county career with his native Kildare, Larry Tompkins went on to win 6 Munster titles and 2 All-Ireland's with his adopted home. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Having started his inter-county career with his native Kildare, Larry Tompkins went on to win 6 Munster titles and 2 All-Ireland's with his adopted home. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

When rumours began circulating in late 1986 that Larry Tompkins was considering switching allegiance from his native Kildare to Cork, few anticipated the dramatic impact it would have on the Munster and All-Ireland landscape.

And when it emerged that Tompkins’ fellow-Kildare man, Shea Fahy was also Leeside-bound, antennae shot up in Kerry. Mick O’Dwyer was among the first to sense danger.

"In soccer terms, Cork signed two brilliant players in their prime without having to pay a penny. Now there was a stroke of luck for them," he said.