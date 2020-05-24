| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA Top 20: The Kilcoyne brothers or Brendan Murtagh - who is the greatest Westmeath hurler of the last 50 years?

Kilcoyne a trail-blazer for county 'Underdogs'

Brendan Murtagh won the Christy Ring Cup three times during a 17-year career with Westmeath. Picture credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Brendan Murtagh won the Christy Ring Cup three times during a 17-year career with Westmeath. Picture credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

Brendan Murtagh won the Christy Ring Cup three times during a 17-year career with Westmeath. Picture credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Brendan Murtagh won the Christy Ring Cup three times during a 17-year career with Westmeath. Picture credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

Martin Breheny

ENVIOUS eyes were cast in Westmeath’s direction in 1986 when David Kilcoyne was chosen at right full-forward on the All Star hurling team. It was the county’s first award in either code.

If the 24-year-old old Ringtown man could force his way past so many of the game’s elite, what was to stop others doing the same in future years?

Westmeath weren’t winning major titles around the mid-1980s, but did get to a level where Kilcoyne and his colleagues could be judged against the best. In 1985/86, they finished second to Wexford in Division 2, placing them ahead of Tipperary who went on to win the Munster championship 15 months later.