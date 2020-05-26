| 7.9°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Scullion, McGilligan or Tohill - who is the greatest Derry footballer of the last 50 years?

Anthony Tohill won an All-Ireland, two Ulster titles and four All-Stars over a 12 year inter-county career Expand

Anthony Tohill won an All-Ireland, two Ulster titles and four All-Stars over a 12 year inter-county career

Would Derry football history have been different if Anthony Tohill hadn’t broken a leg during his Australian Rules stint in Melbourne in 1990/91?

A lengthy absence damaged his chances of being retained at a time of contraction among AFL clubs, so he returned home and headed straight for training with the Derry squad.

By 1992, they were League champions for the first time in 45 years and Tohill had picked up his first All Star.