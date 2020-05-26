| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA Top 20: Sands, Keith or McGrattan - who is the greatest Down hurler of the last 50 years?

Noel Sands earned three All-Star nominations during his career and won three Ulster hurling titles with Down. Picture credit; Aoife Rice / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Noel Sands earned three All-Star nominations during his career and won three Ulster hurling titles with Down. Picture credit; Aoife Rice / SPORTSFILE

Noel Sands earned three All-Star nominations during his career and won three Ulster hurling titles with Down. Picture credit; Aoife Rice / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Noel Sands earned three All-Star nominations during his career and won three Ulster hurling titles with Down. Picture credit; Aoife Rice / SPORTSFILE

Sunday, 21 March 1993 – the greatest day in Down hurling history? It may well have been.

Not only did they beat All-Ireland champions Kilkenny by a point in a National League game in Nowlan Park, they also qualified for the Division 1 quarter-finals for the first time.

“No fluke and we can have no excuses. We were out-hurled today – simple as that,” said Kilkenny selector, Nickey Brennan after one of the biggest surprises ever in Nowlan Park.