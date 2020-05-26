| 7.9°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: 'Sambo' McNaughton or the Donnelly brothers - who is the greatest Antrim hurler of the last 50 years?

Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton won an All-Star in 1991 on top of six Ulster titles during a 16 years inter-county career for Antrim before going on to manage the county. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

On All-Ireland final Sunday in 2013, the GAA honoured hurling and football selections from the 1980s, comprised of players who never won All-Ireland senior titles.

It was a nice touch and drew an enthusiastic appreciation when the players were introduced to the crowd. Antrim were double-represented on the hurling team, with Dessie Donnelly at left full-back and Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton at left half-back.

It was a fitting honour for both. Dessie’s older brother, Eddie would have been a certainty if a similar team were selected for the 1970s. His career stretched from the 1960s to the 1980s, with his best performances coming in the 1970s when he was twice called up as a replacement All Star for the tour to America.