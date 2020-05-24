| 5.2°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Rushe, Keaney or Bermingham - who is the greatest Dublin hurler of the last 50 years?

Dubs duo Rushe and Keaney the masters of adaptability

Liam Rushe and Conal Keaney are two of the greatest hurlers to play for Dublin - but who is better? Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Martin Breheny

WHEN Mick Bermingham was selected at right full-forward on the inaugural All Star hurling team in 1971, it was a rare boost for Dublin at a time when they had dropped considerably from the high of a decade earlier. In 1961, they won the Leinster SHC title for the first time since 1952 and came within a point of Tipp in the All-Ireland final.

Unfortunately for Dublin, Bermingham’s honour wasn’t a sign of better days ahead. It was another 19 years before Dublin next won an All Star award (Brian McMahon, full-forward 1990) while Leinster glory eluded them until 2013. Two years earlier, they won the Allianz League title for the first time since 1939.

That was quite a turnaround, overseen by Anthony Daly, who arrived in Dublin at precisely the right time for that particular squad.