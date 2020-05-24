GAA Top 20: Rushe, Keaney or Bermingham - who is the greatest Dublin hurler of the last 50 years?

Liam Rushe and Conal Keaney are two of the greatest hurlers to play for Dublin - but who is better? Image credit: Sportsfile.

WHEN Mick Bermingham was selected at right full-forward on the inaugural All Star hurling team in 1971, it was a rare boost for Dublin at a time when they had dropped considerably from the high of a decade earlier. In 1961, they won the Leinster SHC title for the first time since 1952 and came within a point of Tipp in the All-Ireland final.

Unfortunately for Dublin, Bermingham’s honour wasn’t a sign of better days ahead. It was another 19 years before Dublin next won an All Star award (Brian McMahon, full-forward 1990) while Leinster glory eluded them until 2013. Two years earlier, they won the Allianz League title for the first time since 1939.

That was quite a turnaround, overseen by Anthony Daly, who arrived in Dublin at precisely the right time for that particular squad.

Two of the stars of the 2011-2013 successes, Liam Rushe and Conal Keaney fill our top two positions. Rushe is the only Dublin hurler who has won two All Star awards (midfield in 2011 and centre-back in 2013). His versatility has enabled him to play in defence, midfield or attack, depending on the requirements of a particular situation. Indeed, his ability to repair leaks all over the place, while very important for Dublin, may have prevented him from reaching his full potential in one particular position. Keaney's adaptability was even more pronounced. He began his inter-county career with the hurlers in 2002 before later switching to football. Keaney returned to hurling in 2011, just as they were heading into an exciting phase that delivered two major titles in three seasons. He was still going strong last season at the age of 36. DUBLIN 1. Liam Rushe 2. Conal Keaney 3. Mick Bermingham 4. Brian McMahon 5. Harry Dalton 6. Gary Maguire 7. Danny Sutcliffe 8. David 'Dotsy' O'Callaghan 9. Peter Kelly 10. Joey Boland 11. John Twomey 12. Alan McCrabbe 13. Joey Towell 14. Liam Walsh 15. Johnny McCaffrey 16. Vinny Holden 17. Ryan O'Dwyer 18. Paul Ryan 19. Chris Crummey 20. Mick Holden